Lions vs Bears live stream and how to watch Thanksgiving Day NFL games

The Chicago Bears (3-7) are favourites to break their five-game losing streak when they visit the winless Detroit Lions (0-9) this Thursday. Lions vs Bears – the first of three mouthwatering Thanksgiving holiday matchups – kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch a Lions vs Bears live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places – we'll show you how with a VPN below.

Canadian NFL fans can stream Lions vs Bears free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

The Detroit Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving Day for over 80 years now. It all started back in 1934 when team owner and marketing whizz George A. Richards decided to play on the American holiday to steal fans away from rival local team, the Detroit Tigers. It worked a treat – although the Lions lost to the Bears that day.

Back to 2021, though, and yet another opportunity to enjoy a huge NFL clash whilst consuming your bodyweight in pumpkin pie. As is often the case, Detroit are in all sorts of bother. They're currently winless on Thanksgiving for the third time in 21 seasons, having lost 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Surely we're not going to see a repeat of 2008, when the Lions ended the season winless?

Everything's possible, especially with Chicago in possession of a superior rushing attack. The Bears are currently sixth in the league with an average of 132.1 yards per game and outgained the lions 188-90 when the two teams met earlier this season. It looks like QB Justin Fields will sit this one out after sustaining a rib injury against the Ravens, but the Bears remain favourites having won two of their last three Thanksgiving games against the Lions.

It's a 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, 25th November. Read on for more details on how to watch a Lions vs Bears live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Lions vs Bears live stream for free

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Lions vs Bears – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada has the rights to stream every NFL game of the season, as well as UFC, Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, combat sports, and much more. Try it free for 30 days. It's CA$20 a month thereafter. Cancel at any time.

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the Lions vs Bears game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're not in Oz when the game's on.

Watch a Lions vs Bears live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Watch a Lions vs Bears live stream in the USA

In the US, Lions vs Bears game will air nationwide on Fox, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET.

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video. One solution is Fubo TV, the cable replacement service.

FuboTV is the best streaming service available for NFL fans. At $65 a month it isn't cheap but you do get access to almost every premium channel you can think of, including a huge amount of live sports.

Sling TV is generally another good option for NFL fans. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you do get though, it's an absolute bargain.

Catch almost every NFL game with Sling TV. Better still, grab a month-long trial of Sling Orange or Blue for just $10 (first month only). It's $35 each month afterwards, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Watch a Lions vs Bears live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football. Lions vs Bears is being shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a great option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now costs £9.99 but you can bag a monthly pass for only £25 (first three months only). Cancel anytime.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a Lions vs Bears live stream in Australia

Lions vs Bears is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel.

Don't have cable? Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account.