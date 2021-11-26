Leinster vs Ulster live stream and how to watch the 2021 United Rugby Championship for free

Hold onto your (Guinness) hats because Leinster go head-to-head with old foes Ulster in Dublin this Saturday. With both teams scoring heavily and in contention for the United Rugby Championship title, this round six clash could well decide the season. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and Irish rugby union fans can watch a free live stream on URC.TV. Make sure you know how to watch a Leinster vs Ulster live stream from anywhere in the world free with a VPN.

Leinster vs Ulster live stream Date: Sat 27th November 2021 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 6am AEST (Sun) Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin FREE Irish streams: URC.TV | RTE 2 Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today UK stream: Premier Sports (£12.99/month)

After a short break for the Autumn Internationals, the 2021-22 United Rugby Championship is back! First-placed Leinster are currently the only undefeated side in the URC and have the firepower to win this, but Ulster won't go down without a fight.

The northern Irish side has scored a ton of tries this season, and are sitting in second place in the table despite a recent interpro loss to Connacht.

"They've got to do the basics well. If I'm in that Ulster changing room I'm saying you need to be really good in that set-piece," former Ireland captain Rory Best told BBC Sport. "We've got to make sure our discipline is key because we have to play in the right area."

Leinster vs Ulster kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 27th November and Irish rugby fans can watch for free on URC.TV and RTE 2. Follow our guide to watch a Leinster vs Ulster live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Leinster vs Ulster free live stream

Irish viewers can watch a Leinster vs Ulster live stream free on URC.TV and RTE 2. Kick off is at 8pm.

Going to be away from Ireland when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access URC.TV and RTE 2 from anywhere in the world, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Leinster vs Ulster from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Leinster vs Ulster rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'Ireland' to access URC.TV or RTE 2.

3. Then head over to URC.TV or RTE 2 on your browser or device and enjoy a Leinster vs Ulster live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Leinster vs Ulster live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

Streaming service Premier Sports has the rights to show Leinster vs Ulster in the UK. The build-up starts at Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm on Saturday 27th November.

Subscription to the Premier Sports Pack includes Premier Sports 1 & 2, plus La Liga TV, for £12.99 a month. You can stream Premier Sports though your web browser, or subscribe direct through Sky and Virgin Media.

Rugby fans in Wales can watch selected URC games free on Welsh-language channel S4C, which streams on BBC iPlayer. S4C won't be showing Leinster vs Ulster, but it will be showing Lions vs Cardiff tomorrow at 2pm. Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access S4C if you're going to be outside Wales this weekend.

Leinster vs Ulster live stream in Europe

Sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to show 2021 URC matches in Austria, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

Subscribe to DAZN – it's around €12 a month in Europe – and you can watch Leinster vs Ulster and much more besides.

The DAZN app can be found on smart TVs, iOS/Android phones and tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes and gaming consoles.

2021 United Rugby Championship fixtures

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By cisko66, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56683739)

Saturday 27th November 2021

Stormers v Zebre Parma (1pm)

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (1pm)

Sharks v Scarlets (3.30pm)

Dragons v Edinburgh (5.15pm)

Bulls v Munster (5.45pm)

Leinster v Ulster (8pm)

Sunday 28th November 2021

Lions v Cardiff (2pm)