Leicester City vs West Ham live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

West Ham edged into fourth place in the table after a narrow win midweek, but Leicester will present a very different challenge on Sunday. Can the high-flying Hammers take another step towards Champions League qualification? Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network through free trials on Sling and FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now TV.

Leicester vs West Ham live stream Date: Sunday 13th February Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Jarrod Bowen scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season on Tuesday night as West Ham defeated Watford 1-0 at the London Stadium. It was their twelfth win of the season – only Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea have more – and despite recent wobbles against Leeds and Man Utd, David Moyes will be hoping his side are back on track.



At Leicester, pressure is mounting on Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes were thrashed by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and collapsed spectacularly in stoppage time against Spurs to throw away all three points, but with James Maddison's six goals and three assists helping to fill the void left by the injured Jamie Vardy, they have the potential to cause any team problems.



Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT (12.30pm ET) on Sunday 13th February. Read on to find out on how to watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Leicester vs West Ham live stream

(Image credit: Ben Sutherland - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kasper_Schmeichel_lcfc_02.jpg)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has 3-day free trial offer and there's a free trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs West Ham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs West Ham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs West Ham live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Leicester vs West Ham in 4K HDR

Leicester vs West Ham will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Leicester vs West Ham live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Leicester vs West Ham with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Leicester vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Leicester vs West Ham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for February

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT



Sunday 13 February

14:00 Burnley v Liverpool

14:00 Newcastle v Aston Villa

14:00 Spurs v Wolves

16:30 Leicester v West Ham

Tuesday 15 February

20:15 Man Utd v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

12:30 West Ham v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Liverpool v Norwich

Southampton v Everton

17:30 Man City v Spurs



Sunday 20 February

14:00 Leeds v Man Utd

16:30 Wolves v Leicester

Wednesday 23 February

19:30 Burnley v Spurs

19:30 Watford v Crystal Palace

19:45 Liverpool v Leeds

Thursday 24 February

19:45 Arsenal v Wolves



Friday 25 February

20:00 Southampton v Norwich



Saturday 26 February

12:30 Leed v Spurs

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Man Utd v Watford

17:30 Everton v Man City



Sunday 27 February

14:00 West Ham v Wolves