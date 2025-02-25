F1 preseason testing live stream 2025: how to watch Bahrain event online, schedule, what TV channel is it on?

Watch F1 preseason testing live stream 2025

2025 F1 preseason testing comes from the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, and with Lewis Hamilton set to turn out in a Ferrari for the first time, anticipation is off the charts. Here's our guide to where to watch F1 preseason testing live streams. ESPN Plus (USA), Sky Sports (UK), Kayo Sports (Australia) and F1 TV Pro (RoW) will have extensive coverage of all three days of the event. Full details just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally F1 preseason testing 2025 dates: 26th – 28th February Watch anywhere Use NordVPN to watch your usual stream when abroad

F1 preseason testing 2025 preview

The other major point of interest at preseason testing is Aston Martin, who have prised Adrian Newey, the greatest designer in F1 history, from Red Bull. The man behind 12 constructors' championship-winning cars doesn't officially undertake his new role until March, but Lawrence Stroll will demand maximum return on investment, especially after such a barren 2024 campaign.

There'll always be a temptation to read too deeply into preseason testing – that's where the fun is – but barring major reliability issues, what we see is rarely indicative of the season ahead. That's because every team will be looking to implement further tweaks between now and the opening race of the 2025 F1 season in a fortnight's time, and some will be looking to throw their rivals of the scent by sandbagging – running significantly slower than full capacity.

Other drivers to keep an eye out for include Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, Ollie Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar. And, after the FIA was roundly booed at last week's F1 75 Live car launch, the drivers – Max Verstappen in particular – will feel emboldened in their ongoing war of words with Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Read on as we explain how to watch F1 preseason testing online and on TV.

How can you watch F1 preseason testing 2025? F1 preseason testing runs from Wednesday, 26th February to Friday, 28th February, and is available to watch on Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Plus (US), and Kayo Sports (AU). Full schedule below.

F1 preseason testing 2025 – schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Start time (GMT) End time (GMT) Day 1 (26th Feb) 7am 4pm Day 2 (27th Feb) 7am 4pm Day 3 (28th Feb) 7am 4pm

Watch an F1 preseason testing live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual stream travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock and watch your preferred F1 preseason testing live stream safely and securely from almost any location.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, stable and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you usually access (e.g. UK, Austria, US, etc).

3. Then head over to your home streaming service on your browser and enjoy your usual F1 preseason testing live stream as if you were back home.

How to watch F1 preseason testing in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch F1 preseason testing in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to tune in in 4K and HDR.

If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

If you're in Australia, you can catch the F1 in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you will need the Kayo Basic subscription for AU$35 a month to access high resolution content.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of preseason testing, plus every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year, while those in the Netherlands can snag it for just €11.90 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year after the 7-day free trial.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch F1 preseason testing live streams in the USA

In the USA, all three days of preseason testing are being ahown on ESPN Plus.

F1 preseason testing on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $16.99 per month (with ads) or $26.99 (ad-free).

Watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Australia

Preseason testing, plus every race of the 2025 F1 season will be live streamed on Kayo Sports in 4K via Fox Sports. Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$25 a month for the base subscription tier, Kayo One. For simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Basic plan for AU$35 a month.

Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).

Watch F1 preseason testing live stream in UK

In the UK, you can watch F1 preseason testing on Sky Sports F1 on TV and via Sky Go for on-the-go streaming.

Coverage will start at 6.50am GMT every morning, and each evening they'll sum up the day's action in Testing Wrap (8pm) and Ted's Testing Notebok (8.30pm).

If you don't currently have Sky Sports, packages start at £20/month on top of your regular Sky contract. Don't want to commit? You can also watch Sky Sports via Now, which offers day passes at £14.99 or monthly subscriptions for £34.99.

Need Sky? Check out the current best Sky TV deals.

Watch F1 preseason testing live in the Netherlands

F1 TV Pro offers live coverage F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2025.

Watch F1 preseason testing live in Spain

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show preseason testing, practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 preseason testing 2025 on DAZN for €12.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2025 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €12.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch F1 preseason testing live stream in France

All live races are available to watch on French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2025 F1 season, including preseason testing, practice sessions, qualifiers and every Grand Prix.

Watch F1 preseason testing live in the rest of the world

How to watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Brazil Fans in Brazil can watch preseason testing and every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just $5.99 a month.

How to watch F1 live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Croatia, though it isn't clear if the broadcaster will be showing preseason testing.

How to watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

How to watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2025, plus preseason testing.

How to watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy.

How to watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Japan Preseason testing will be shown on DAZN in Japan for the 2025 season.

How to watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Mexico You can live stream F1 preseason testing in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of MXN$999 a year (MXN$129 a month).

How to watch F1 preseason testing live stream in Portugal DAZN holds the rights to F1 in Portugal until 2027. A subscription to the streaming service costs from €16.99 a month.