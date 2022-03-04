Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream and how to watch the boxing online and on TV, full fight

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling Top Rank Boxing events of 2022. The winner of the tonight's junior welterweight battle at Fresno's Smart Center will likely meet knockout artist Jose Zepeda next. Follow our guide to watch a cheap Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream online and on TV and catch the full fight of this welterweight encounter wherever you are.

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream Date: Friday 4th March 2022 Main card: 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Sat) / 11am AEST (Sat) Ringwalks: 10pm ET / 3am GMT (Sat) / 1pm AEST (Sat) Venue: Smart Center, Fresno, California US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) AUS stream: Fite.TV ($9.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky Sports Box Office (£20 PPV)

Former lightweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez (26-1) faces Puerto Rico's Jose "Sniper" Pedraza in Fresno, California. American Ramirez held the WBC and WBO belts before suffering his only professional loss to date against Scotland's Josh Taylor last May.

Can Ramirez defeat former two-weight world champion Pedraza, who has won titles at super featherweight and lightweight, and recapture the sort of form that saw him become world champion in 2018?

"I feel hungry," Ramirez told reporters. "I feel like the Jose Ramirez that got his opportunity in 2018 and became world champion for the first time. I just want it back.

"The biggest thing that I learned from myself when I faced Josh Taylor is that the only person that can defeat me is my own self. I feel like that's a fight that I lost. I don't believe he beat me because he's the better fighter."

Ready for 12 rounds of top quality pugilism? US fans can watch the fight for just $6.99 on ESPN+. Here's how to watch a cheap Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream from wherever you are.

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN+ will live stream Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in the USA.

Subscription costs from just $6.99 a month – a bargain way to watch the big fight.

Outside the USA this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access ESPN+ from wherever you are. Scroll down for step-by-step instructions.

Watch a Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from almost anywhere – and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to screen Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in the UK. The fight is live on Sky Sports Action from 2.30am GMT on Saturday morning.

Not a Sky subscriber? A Now Sports pass pass gets you instant, contract-free access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month, but you might spot the odd discount.

Don't forget: US boxing fans can use a VPN to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza on ESPN+ for just $6.99, from wherever they are in the world. Scroll up for a step-by-step guide.

Watch a Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream in Australia

Aussie viewers can stream Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza on the Fite TV streaming service. It's a pay-per-view event and costs US$9.99.

The ringwalks are expected around 1pm AEST on Saturday.

Ramirez vs Pedraza full card

Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, junior welterweight

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Abraham Montoya, junior lightweight

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, featherweight

Hector Tanajara vs. Miguel Contreras, lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Allen Melson, heavyweight

Carlos Balderas vs. Aelio Mesquita, junior lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Donte Stubbs, middleweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Johnny Bernal, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Brandon Hughes, heavyweight