Inter vs Milan live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia quarter-final for free

It's home comforts for both teams at the San Siro stadium as Inter take on their great rivals AC Milan in the quarter-final of the 2021 Coppa Italia. Both have had a great start to the league season and occupy the top two places in Serie A. It's going to be a cracker. Make sure you know how to watch an Inter vs Milan live stream for free wherever you are.

Inter vs Milan live stream Kick-off: 19.45 GMT, 26th January Free live stream: RAIPlay Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BT Sport 3 US stream: ESPN+ (14.45, ET)

Just two points separate the Milan teams in Serie A with only two loses apiece for these grand old Italian giants. But it's cup action where we catch them now with both teams desperate to life the Coppa Italia to end droughts in the competition that last a decade for Inter and 17 years for AC – lifetimes for the Milanese.

Arguably, the game is more important for Antiono Conte's side who have been knocked out of European competition after finishing bottom of Group B. Milan have the Europa League knock-outs ahead as well as their charge for the Scudetto and fair injury crisis to deal with too.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli's will be without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfield pair Hakan Calhanoglu and Ismael Bennacer. Expect to see Sandro Tonali and Franck Kessie take up the central roles instead. And then there's Zlatan, back for his second spell at Milan with 12 goals to his name in Serie A so far. Wouldn't he just love to get one against his former employers.

As for Inter, it's the usual embarrassment of riches. The current XI of choice will likely include Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Ivan Perisic and Premier League defensive target Milan Škriniar.

Kick-off is Tuesday night at 19.45 GMT (14.45 ET). Read on for all the details of how to watch an Inter vs Milan free Coppa Italia live stream.

Watch an Inter vs Milan live stream for free

Italian TV network RAI has the rights to air the Inter vs Milan live stream on its RAIPlay web player and will do so for all Italians to watch for free. It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as an Italian national using a VPN (more details below).

RAIPlay is also available as an app for iOS and Android devices. That means you can watch an Inter vs Milan live stream on your mobile or tablet as well as on your laptop browser.

How to watch Inter vs Milan from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to RAIPlay, you won't be able to watch Inter vs Milan when outside the Italy without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Inter vs Milan.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Italy. Then navigate to the RAIPlay app or website and you’re in.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on RAIPlay and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Inter vs Milan live in the UK

Rights to show Inter vs Milan, and other Italian football games, in the UK belong to BT Sport and this Coppa quarter-final will be aired in HD on BT Sport 3.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £40 per month to enjoy a host of football and other sports in HD and 4K.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining BT football games live for the rest of the season.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch Inter vs Milan live in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN has the rights to show Inter vs Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-final and all of the Italian football in the US. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Inter vs Milan for free instead on RAIPlay by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers access to the free RAIPlay live stream from anywhere in the world for any Italian nationals who happen to be abroad.

Watch Inter vs Milan on DAZN

DAZN is the new home of football in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Inter vs Milan and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

