How to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace from anywhere in the world – start time, line-up

Buckingham Palace will do its best Glastonbury impression this evening as a host of acts perform across three stages to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II. Let's hope the toilets are in a better state than the ones on Worthy Farm though, eh?

The Platinum Party at the Palace is a ticket-only affair but it's free to watch and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK from 7:30pm on Saturday, 4th June. Travelling away from the UK? Make sure you know how to watch a Platinum Party at the Palace free live stream from wherever you are.

Platinum Party at the Palace live stream Date: Saturday 4th June 2022 Time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 4:30am AEST FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK only) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

All the Queen's favourites have been lined up to perform: Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Craig David, Mabel, Nile Rodgers, Diversity, Eurovision hero Sam Ryder, and loads more. There will also be appearances by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus a specially recorded performance from Elton John.

Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will host the BBC's coverage of the show, with a crowd of 22,000 in attendance, including 7500 key workers, military personnel, charity staff and volunteers.

The Platinum Party at the Palace start time is 7:30pm BST (2:30pm ET) on Saturday 4th June, on BBC One and streams live on BBC iPlayer (free of charge). Make sure you know how to watch a Platinum Party at the Palace live stream from anywhere.

Watch a Platinum Party at the Palace free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream Platinum Party at the Palace free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Away from home?

Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas (opens in new tab).

Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Platinum Party at the Palace from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Platinum Party at the Palace on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Platinum Party at the Palace, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy Platinum Party at the Palace live stream free of charge.

Can you watch Platinum Party at the Palace in the USA

There doesn't appear to be any US-specific coverage of Platinum Party at the Palace but remember UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Platinum Party at the Palace free of charge on BBC iPlayer right now using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details just above.

Line-up: Who's playing Platinum Party at the Palace?

Over 30 artists and performers will appear at Platinum Party at the Palace. They include:

Queen + Adam Lambert

Alicia Keys

Hans Zimmer

Ella Eyre

Craig David

Mabel

Elbow

George Ezra

Duran Duran

Andrea Bocelli

Mimi Webb

Sam Ryder

Jax Jones

Celeste

Nile Rodgers

Sigala

Diversity

Diana Ross