How to watch The Matrix Resurrections online on HBO Max, release date, trailer

The Matrix Resurrections – the new Matrix movie starring Keanu Reeves – premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on 22nd December 2021. Read on for how to watch The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max in 4K from any country in the world.

The long-awaited fourth movie in the groundbreaking franchise directed by Lana Wachowski reunites original Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity. What lies in store? Well, it all starts with a red pill...

The Matrix Resurrections is only on HBO Max for 31 days, so don't miss out. Bonus: HBO Max subscribers can also stream all three Matrix trilogy movies! Follow our guide on how to watch The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max from anywhere in the world.

The Matrix Resurrections official trailer

The Matrix Resurrections premieres in US theatres and on HBO Max on Wednesday 22nd December 2021. It's the last of the Warner Bros. "hybrid" releases. Future releases will land on HBO Max 45 days after their theatrical release.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max

HBO Max, HBO's streaming service, is the place to find The Matrix Resurrections. The movie is available to stream for 31 days from Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

Subscription to the HBO Max Ad-Free costs just $14.99 a month and offers 4K access to The Matrix Resurrections. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. (You can't access the movie via HBO's $9.99 ad-supported plan). Hulu subscribers can get a 7-day free trial of HBO Max.

Sign up now and you can watch all three original Matrix movies too. Bargain!

HBO Max Ad-Free: Sign up for 12 months ($30 discount)

Sign up to HBO Max's ad-free plan for 12 months today and you'll save a chunky 16% (around $30). There's no contract beyond that and you can cancel or change your plan anytime.

HBO Max is currently only available in the US, so you'll need to use a VPN to access your account when travelling away and outside the States. Details below.

How to watch HBO Max from anywhere

US citizen stuck outside the United States? No problem. You can access HBO Max from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your HBO Max account (or even create a new one) and watch movies and TVs shows as if you were in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the HBO Max, you should choose 'USA' (or a US city such as 'New York').

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and stream The Matrix Resurrections.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Do I need a US credit card?

Don't have a US credit card? You can also use PayPal, when you sign up via the iOS or Android HBO Max app on your iPhone/iPad or Android mobile device. Here's a step-by-step guide...

Sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your VPN and select United States as your country.

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick United States as your country. (Apple users should be able to use a UK phone number, but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Now use your shiny new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (you should be able to use a UK PayPal account as your method of payment).

5. You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device and watch HBO Max from anywhere in the world.

How can I get the HBO Max app?

Very easily. You'll find the HBO Max app on a wide range of smart TVs, games consoles and streaming devices including:

Can I watch The Matrix Resurrections in 4K Ultra HD?

Every Warner Bros. theatrical release coming to HBO Max, including The Matrix Resurrections, is available to stream in 4K Ultra HD. That includes upcoming 2022 Warner Bros. movies such as The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Elvis, Black Adam and The Flash.

Most films - including the new Matrix movie – will stream in Dolby Vision HDR, and with Dolby Atmos sound, on supported devices.

To enjoy HBO Max content in 4K HDR you will need:

1. 4K TV with support for HDR (Dolby Vision or HDR10).

2. Supported 4K HDR streaming device (Amazon Fire TV stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, Android TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra/with Google TV, Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+).

3. Decent broadband connection – over 25Mbps ideally.

Is The Matrix Resurrections on Netflix?

No, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. The Matrix Resurrections is one of a number of other Warner Bros. pictures that are exclusive to HBO and available in Dolby Vision and with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

After The Matrix Resurrections' home release on 22nd December 2021, it's likely that the movie will appear on other streaming platforms, though we don't know which ones yet.

There's no news on when the The Matrix Resurrections will appear on DVD/Blu-ray, either.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

The HBO Max app offers access to the complete HBO catalogue, including every episode of The Sopranos, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm (seasons 1-11), Veep, Westworld and South Park (although not the South Park specials, which are on Paramount Plus).

You also also get access to WarnerMedia's vast library of movies and TV shows stretching back 100 years, from Casablanca and Citizen Kane to Braveheart and the Harry Potter films.

Selected Warner titles – such as The Matrix Resurrections and The Many Saints of Newark – will be available on HBO Max for 31 days, so you can play (and pause) them from the comfort of your couch. These 'same day premieres' will end in 2022, so sign up now if you want to make the most of them.

From 2022, major Warner Bros pictures such as The Batman and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis will stream on HBO Max 45 days after their theatrical release.

Prefer Japanese anime? HBO Max is the only streaming service that provides access to content from the legendary Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli in the US. Fan of 90s sitcoms? HBO Max is the place to see the (unscripted) Friends and Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunions.

Will there be a Matrix 5?

It's not confirmed but Warner Bros. is said to be 'open to the idea'.

If the new Matrix movie proves anywhere near a popular as recent Dune reboot, which streamed over two million times on HBO Max during opening weekend, a fifth Matrix Movies could be on the cards.

