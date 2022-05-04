How to watch ​​Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online from anywhere

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – the 10-espiode prequel to the most popular American sci-fi franchise of all time – debuts Thursday, 5th May, on Paramount+. Excited to join Captain Pike and Science Officer Spock on the USS Enterprise? The show is exclusive to Paramount+, which leaves UK viewers in the lurch. Or so you might think. Follow the guide below to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds free online from wherever you are.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022) Season premiere: 5th May 2022 New episodes: Every Thursday Global stream: Paramount+ 7-day trial (except UK) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN Season finale: 7th July 2022

Move over Captain Kirk: the original Star Trek captain – Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) – is back in command of the USS Enterprise! Strange New Worlds, the prequel to Gene Roddenberry's original 1966 TV series, also features Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and a young Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck).

In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of his grim future. So when the Starfleet officer learns that one of his former crew members is in grave danger, Pike is only too happy to journey where no man has gone before, and at warp speed.

So far, critics have loved the new series. Variety says Strange New Worlds "succeeds by going back to basics", while Radio Times calls it "the real thing, at last".

Lucky US viewers can stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with a Paramount+ free 7-day trial. So, make sure you know how watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds outside the US with a VPN.

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds free live stream

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus in the US. The first episode will be released on Thursday 5th May 2022. New episodes will air weekly, with the finale reserved for 7th July.

Subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month (ad-supported) and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Outside of the US this week? Roaming US citizens can use a VPN to access Paramount Plus from abroad. Scroll down for details.

Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Fancy streaming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as 30,000 TV shows and 2,500 movies, for nada? Paramount is offering new users a 7-day free trial. It's $4.99 a month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from abroad with a VPN

Stuck outside the US? You can access Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount Plus from wherever you are with a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) and watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Using a VPN to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Paramount Plus, you should choose 'USA' (or a US city such as New York).

3. Head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in the UK

Paramount+ arrives in the UK and Ireland on 22nd June 2022. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available from launch.

Can't wait? Don't forget that roaming US nationals can access Paramount+ from abroad with a VPN. Details just above.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in Canada

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is exclusive to Paramount Plus in Canada. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month but new users get a 7-day free trial..

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in Australia

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will land in Australia on Paramount+ on Friday 6th May 2022, the day after it debuts in the US.

A subscription to Paramount Plus costs AU$8.99 a month but new users can get a 7-day free trial.

Want to access Australia's Paramount Plus from outside Oz? You'll need to use a VPN. Full details above.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds official trailer

Episode 1 (Strange New Worlds) — 5th May 2022

Episode 2 (Children of the Comet) — 12th May 2022

Episode 3 (Ghosts of Illyria) — 19th May 2022

Episode 4 (Memento Mori) — 26th May 2022

Episode 5 (Spock Amok) — 2nd June 2022

Episode 6 (TBA) — 9th June 2022

Episode 7 (TBA) — 16th June 2022

Episode 8 (TBA) — 23rd June 2022

Episode 9 (TBA) — 30th June 2022

Episode 10 (TBA) — 7th July 2022

