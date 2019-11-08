How to live stream Premier League football and watch in 4K

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Leicester vs Arsenal, is it Christmas already? This weekend could prove an early marker for both the Premier League title and the race for the Champions League places - or two of the cagiest games you'll see in top-flight football all season.

Ederson is a definite non-starter for the game at Anfield which leaves Claudio Bravo between the sticks - or would Kyle Walker be a better choice?

Brendon Rogers has the archetypal good selection problem with his fully fit squad while Unai Emery has said that ex-captain Granit Xhaka is still not ready to come back to the fold. Leicester have conceded just eight goals this season while Arsenal have shipped 15 — only one less than they’ve scored. As far as the stats are concerned, the writing’s on the wall here.

Only Sheffield United equal the Foxes defensive record so far. With a trip to mis-firing Spurs on Saturday, and an out of sorts Harry Kane, expect a lesson in bus parking that would make Mourinho blush. It’ll take something special for Tottenham to break through that match-hardened resolve, despite the Lilywhite’s possibly form-turning result midweek away in the Champions League.

Manchester United could pull their way past eighth-placed Brighton if the Red Devils can take the points at home. The Seagulls are not famous for their results against the traditionally big teams away, either. Aston Villa head to Molyneux and West Ham to Turf Moor in the weekend’s other six-pointers. The table could look very different by this time next week.

It's already promising to be another unmissable season. And whether you want to watch online, on TV, on your smartphone or tablet, or to listen on the radio, whether you're after live football or just the goals and highlights – we've got you covered.

Watch live Premier League matches in the UK

The Premier League has confirmed the sale of all seven of its broadcast packages for the next three seasons, with a whopping 200 matches being shown live on UK television.

Sky will show 126 matches on its Sky Sports Premier League channel. These will be a be a mix of 'Friday Night Football', with the rest of its matches spread across the weekend and Monday nights – 3pm kick-offs becoming more and more just a distant memory.

BT Sport now has 52 matches per season – a figure that has risen from 42 last year – and will again occupy the Saturday evening slot as well as showing a number of midweek fixtures.

The newest player, though, is Amazon, which will show two full sets of midweek fixtures – the first and last in December, meaning you only need a month's subscription – to its Prime Video customers.

If you don't have BT or Sky, and don't fancy the month with Amazon Prime, there's always BBC's Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programmes on Saturday and Sunday evenings, featuring highlights of the day's games.

So there's plenty of football on TV, but what's the cost?

Sky

All new customers receive a Sky Q box. Only the Sky Q 2TB is 4K compatible.

Sky Q Packages start at £22 per month (not including installation fees) for a minimum of 18 months. You can get the Premier League and Football League channels on top of that for £18, or every Sky Sports channel for an extra £20, thanks to Sky's early season offer.

Add Sky Q experience to watch in 4K Ultra HD, for a further £13 per month.

BT Sport on Sky TV will set you back £25 per month if you sign up for the year – with three free months of HD broadcast – or £29.99 for a rolling monthly contract. To watch in HD is an extra £6.50 per month after the three-month introductory offer has ended.

BT

For 4K via BT TV, you need the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to existing BT broadband, or £49.99 for the full shebang.

BT subscribers can get Sky Sports Main Event in HD for an extra £36, or in SD for £30 per month. It requires having BT TV and fibre broadband.

BT Sport is also home to every UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League game, meaning you can watch Premier League teams as they look to conquer Europe as well.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is offering its Bigger bundle with BT Sport 4K and Sky Sports HD for £65 per month, based on a 12-month contract. It includes the company's M100 broadband, Virgin TV V6 box and free weekend calls to landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. This season Virgin Media is claiming to be the cheapest way to watch Premier League football.

Amazon Prime Video

For the first time, Premier League matches will be shown live via a streaming site thanks to Amazon Prime Video's purchase of two rounds of fixtures in December, which it was recently confirmed will be available to stream in 4K.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 per month or £79 for the year and gain access to all of the services films and TV shows, as well as free delivery on products bought from Amazon, or sign up for a free 30-day trial come December to see the games without cost.

Now TV

For those who don't want a Sky Sports subscription, Now TV offers the channels for either a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or a month (£33.99).

A 10-month season ticket is also available for £199.

Watch live Premier League matches from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've paid for access to one of the Premier League packages above, trying to access streams from outside that territory – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Premier League football here.

Watch live Premier League matches in the USA

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC Sports, which will show 140 live games exclusively throughout the season (minimum four per club).

A Premier League Matchday pass will set you back $39.99, while the full package – including on-demand replays of all 380 fixtures from 9pm ET, as well as a host of extra programming – is $64.99.

NBC Sports is also available alongside 90-plus other TV channels via live streaming service FuboTV. A seven-day free trial is available, after which it will set you back $55 per month.

'Only' 124 of 126 matches are in Ultra HD, as Sky broadcasts three matches simultaneously on the final day of the season.

Sky Q now supports Dolby Atmos, as long as you own the Sky Q (2TB) box, which is the only way on the Sky platform to watch in 4K Atmos.

BT Sport is continuing its 4K coverage and you'll need the BT Ultra HD set-top box, Max 4K TV package and BT Infinity Broadband.

BT is also showing all its matches in Dolby Atmos. All you need for that is the above system and an Atmos-enabled surround package or soundbar.

And of course you'll need a 4K compatible TV to see any of the games in Ultra HD, so check out our round-up of the best 4K TV deals if you're looking to upgrade.

Virgin TV customers can watch BT's 4K coverage, but they will have to wait until 2020 to see Sky's 4K matches.

It was also confirmed by Samsung at IFA that Amazon Prime Video's streaming of its December fixtures will be in 4K. It is unlikely to be all 20 matches to which Amazon has rights over two game weeks, but how many are selected for Ultra HD broadcast is yet to be revealed.

If you're more interested in watching football online, there are a number of avenues to explore.

The BT Sport app (Android, iOS and Windows 10) features live streaming and On Demand content, and you can watch all of BT Sports online. An active BT Sport subscription and a BT ID is required. BT TV customers can also stream via Chromecast from their TV to a mobile device

For Sky games, the Sky Go app is available at no extra cost to Sky customers. Matches can be streamed through compatible Android, iOS and Kindle Fire devices as long as you subscribe to the relevant package.

For those who don't want a Sky subscription, there's Now TV, which offers a Sky Sports Day Pass (£8.99), Week Pass (£14.99) and Month Pass (£33.99 per month). A 10-month season ticket is priced at £199.

The Now TV app is available on the Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PlayStation 4 game consoles. It's also available on YouView, Roku boxes and its streaming stick, EE TV and Apple TV, LG Smart TVs and Blu-ray players, and Google Chromecast.

Alternatively, you can invest in the Now TV Smart box, which is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch Premier League on mobile

EE pay-monthly customers with a 4G handset, tablet or SIM-only phone plan can get BT Sport free for three months, then either cancel or pay £15 per month to continue. Customers are also able to cast to a TV, and any data used while watching will be covered in the plan.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices, though not all features are currently available on the Windows app.

Vodafone offers Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy a Red Entertainment plan, which gives those on eligible 24-month contracts and 12-month SIM only deals the option to subscribe to Sky Sports Mobile TV (or Now TV or Spotify) at no additional cost.

It's available on iPhone and selected Android devices. Once the term finishes, you'll have to pay £5.99 per month for the package.

Sky's coverage consists of Sky Go and Sky Sports for iPad apps. The apps allows subscribers to stream the Sky Sports channels to their iPad, and Sky also offers interactive experiences.

There's also the Live Football Score Centre app, which keeps track of all the latest scores and news, as well as match highlights. A new deal gives Sky access to clips of all 380 matches.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

Premier League highlights

November

Norwich City vs Watford, 8pm - Friday 8th (Sky Sports)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 12.30pm - Saturday (BT Sports)

Leicester City vs Arsenal, 5.30pm - Saturday 9th (Sky Sports)

Wolves vs Aston Villa, 2.30pm - Sunday 10th (Sky Sports)

Liverpool vs Manchester City, 4.30pm - Sunday 10th (Sky Sports)

West Ham vs Tottenham, 12.30pm - Saturday 23rd (BT Sports)

Manchester City vs Chelsea, 5.30pm - Saturday 23rd (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, 4.30pm - Sunday 24th (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, 8pm - Monday 25th (Sky Sports)

Kick-off is here…

Phew. Got all that? Now, more than ever, whether you're at home or out and about, you'll be able to keep up with Premier League football on TV, online, on your mobile or on the radio.

And even if you miss live matches, you can catch up later. With Twitter gaining access to Premier League clips and Sky's near-live football clips, you won't miss a single piece of action from the 2019/20 Premier League season.