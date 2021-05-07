Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream: how to watch Turkish Super Lig for free

With just three games left of the Turkish Super Lig, Galatasaray vs Besiktas sticks out as the last remaining hurdle between league leaders Besiktas and the first part of their possible third Turkish domestic double. Make sure you know how to watch a Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream from anywhere in the world.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream Date: Saturday 8th May Kick off: 6.30pm BST / 7.30pm CET / 1.30pm ET Location: Türk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul Live stream: BeIn Sports (US, CAN, France, Turkey) Free trials: DAZN (Japan & Brazil) | FuboTV (US) | Bet365 (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

A 23rd Turkish Super Lig title looks unlikely for Galatasaray this time around. The Lions sit in third place, six points off top spot, and although it's not mathematically impossible, they'd need need a few favours from the clubs facing both Besiktas and Fenerbahce in the closing stages of the campaign.

It's all on as far as Besiktas are concerned, though. The Black Eagles need two wins from their last three to guarantee their first title since 2017 and set them up nicely for their Turkish Cup Final on Tuesday 18th May with the chance of that historic double. They're missing a few key players ahead of the Istanbul Derby, however.

Second-top scorer Vincent Aboubakar is an injury doubt, as is centre-mid Oghuzan Ozyakup, as well as loanee Everton forward Cenk Tosun. The season's star striker, Canadian Cyle Larin, is raring to go, though.

Gala have a few problems of their own. Season stalwart defender Christian Luyindama will likely be missing but winger Henry Onyekuru has returned to training after a hamstring injury.

It's a 6.30pm kick-off in Istanbul on Saturday night. Lucky Super Lig fans in Brazil and Japan can watch a Galatasaray vs Besiktas free live stream with a 7-day DAZN free trial. Those in US, France, Turkey and Canada can watch the action with a subscription to BeIn Sports. It also appears to be available as a Bet365 live stream in the UK. Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside those countries for access.

Read on for full details on how to watch a Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream in HD or for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Galatasaray vs Besiktas free live stream

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

Rights to show Turkish Super Lig matches in the USA – including the epic Galatasaray vs Besiktas clash – belong to beIN Sports. It's easily bolted on to your existing cable package in the States and you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app.

Not got cable? Good news – popular streaming platform FuboTV carries beIN Sports. Better yet, FuboTV offers new subscribers a free 7-day trial. That's right, you can watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas for free!

Those in the UK also appear to be able to access a free live stream using their mobile phones through Bet365. You'll need to sign up and wait for the video symbol next to the app to turn yellow when live,

Going to be outside the US and UK this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access FuboTV and Bet365 as if you were back in your home state. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

When the free 7-day trial ends, the entry-level FuboTV package costs $65 per month but it does get you 110 premium TV channels and much more. Not for you? You can cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas kicks off at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday morning in the States.

Watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Galatasaray vs Besiktas rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Japan & Brazil: Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream on DAZN

Football fans in Brazil and Japan get the chance to watch a Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Turkish Super Lig and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Turkish Super Lig free with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream without being blocked.

UK and Australia: Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream

Sadly there is no televised coverage of the Turkish Super Lig in the UK and Australia right now. The best option is to sign up to Bet365 and use its app for the free Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream.

The game is currently scheduled for a free live stream on the platform. Signing up to Bet365 is free. No betting required. The video icon next to the match listing should turn yellow when the game is live, although the schedule can be subject to change.

If you are a Bet365 customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream without being geo-blocked.