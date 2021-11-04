Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

One week ago and Everton would have been licking their lips about Sunday's home fixture with Tottenham. With the Londoners lacking form and any apparent on-field plan, it would have been the perfect opportunity for the Toffees to get back to winning ways and leapfrog Spurs in the table. And then Antonio Conte was appointed. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.
US soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.
Date: Sunday 7th November
Kick off: 2pm GMT / 10am ET
Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool
Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free
US stream: Sling TV ($10/month) / FuboTV (free trial)
UK stream: Not televised
AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)
There's nothing quite like that new manager effect, particularly on a squad with underperforming talent. While the word was that Nuno Espírito Santo had lost the dressing room, you can bet your bottom dollar that the likes of Kane, Son, Moura and Hojbjerg will all be hanging on the every word of Conte.
Of course, Everton have a top manager of their own and Rafa Benitez will be no stranger to situations such as this. It's injuries that haver plagued his season so far. The hosts are missing five first team players in Lucas Digne, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure which leaves something of a gaping hole both on the pitch and in the plans.
Fortunately, free-scoring forward Richarlison made a successful return on Monday and is fit to turn out once more.
Conte will have had a few training sessions and a Europa Conference game to get his feet under the carpe but quite what and whom he'll bring to Goodison is a rather intriguing mystery.
The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.
Watch an Everton vs Tottenham free live stream
Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream on NBCSN which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend. NBCSN can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.
Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There's no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.
Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Everton vs Tottenham on Sling TV $10 first month offer
Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Everton vs Tottenham on the NBC Sports Network, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.
The Everton vs Tottenham live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.
A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.
DAZN Canada: Watch Everton vs Tottenham
DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.
Watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Tottenham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Everton vs Tottenham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.
3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Tottenham live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
UK: watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream
Sadly, Everton vs Tottenham will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.
- Check out today's best Now deals and free passes
Australia: Everton vs Tottenham live stream
If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – Everton vs Tottenham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.
Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.
Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)
Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.
Listen to Premier League radio
Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.
BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.
You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.
talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.
When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?
Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?
Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.
The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.
You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.
Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.
2021/22 Premier League fixtures for November
All times are in GMT
Friday 5th November
8pm Southampton v Aston Villa
Saturday 6th November
12:30pm Man Utd v Man City
3pm Brentford v Norwich
3pm Chelsea v Burnley
3pm Crystal Palace v Wolves
5.30pm Brighton v Newcastle
Sunday 7th November
2pm Arsenal v Watford
2pm Everton v Spurs
2pm Leeds v Leicester
4.30pm West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday 20th November
12:30pm Leicester v Chelsea
3pm Aston Villa v Brighton
3pm Burnley v Crystal Palace
3pm Newcastle v Brentford
3pm Norwich v Southampton
3pm Watford v Man Utd
3pm Wolves v West Ham
5.30pm Liverpool v Arsenal
Sunday 21st November
2pm Man City v Everton
4.30pm Spurs v Leeds
Saturday 27th November
12:30pm Arsenal v Newcastle
3pm Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
3pm Liverpool v Southampton
3pm Norwich v Wolves
5.30pm Brighton v Leeds
Sunday 28th November
2pm Brentford v Everton
2pm Burnley v Spurs
2pm Leicester v Watford
2pm Man City v West Ham
4.30pm Chelsea v Man Utd
Tuesday 30 November
7.30pm Newcastle v Norwich
8.15pm Leeds v Crystal Palace
- Our guide to the best 4K TVs
- Save big with this week's best cheap TV deals
- Pump up the volume with the best soundbars