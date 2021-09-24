Everton vs Norwich live stream and how to watch Premier League matches

This is not going well for Norwich. It's going to take one hell of a turnaround in confidence to bounce back from the Canaries' five straight losses in their five opening fixtures. A trip to high-flying Everton does not look like an ideal fresh start either but this is football, and this is Everton, and strange things happen. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Norwich live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Norwich live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Everton vs Norwich live stream Date: Saturday 25th September Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

The Rafa revolution had been looking positively stellar until the Toffees' most recent league game, the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa. Fans will be hoping that their team can wake themselves up back at home against the 20th-placed team in the division after their mid-week cup exit at the hands of Championship QPR too.

The Everton squad was already missing too many first-teamers to have much of a chance to rotate in the cup. They'll be buoyed by the return of Jordan Pickford between the sticks after his two-match ban, though, and left-back Lucas Digne appears to have overcome his calf problem and should start.

Norwich will be feeling none-too great after their mid-week mauling by Liverpool's second string. There will be no Todd Cantwell or Przemysław Płacheta to help create and no Christoph Zimmermann to sure things up. Don't expect coach Daniel Farke to get much sleep tonight.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST tomorrow at Goodison Park. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Norwich live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Everton vs Norwich live stream

Everton vs Norwich is live on Peacock TV in the US. Premier League football fans in the US can enjoy the match, and many other live Premier League football games, every weekend on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time.Coverage begins at 9.30am ET for an 10am ET kick-off.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

Peacock TV Watch Everton vs Norwich: Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime. View Deal

Watch an Everton vs Norwich live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Norwich live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leeds vs West Ham live stream.

Canada: Watch an Everton vs Norwich free live stream

The Everton vs Norwich live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Everton vs Norwich – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN 1 month free trial DAZN Canada: Watch Everton vs Norwich

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. View Deal

UK: watch an Everton vs Norwich live stream

Sadly, Everton vs Norwich will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Everton vs Norwich live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Everton vs Norwich – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for September

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports