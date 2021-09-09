Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream and how to watch on Fite TV

Evander 'The Real Deal' Holyfield will lock horns with former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort this Saturday on Triller Fight Club. 58-year-old Holyfield, best known for "the bite fight" against Mike Tyson, stepped in at the last minute after Oscar De La Hoya contracted covid. The hotly-anticipated Fite.TV PPV is $49.99 in the US and $13.99 in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream from anywhere in the world. You might need a VPN.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream Date: Saturday 11th Sept 2021 Main card: 8pm ET / 1am BST Holyfield vs Belfort ringwalks: 11pm ET / 4am BST Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL, USA UK stream: Fite.TV ($13.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: Fite.TV ($49.99)

Saturday's much-hyped Triller Fight Club – dubbed 'Legends 2' – is shaping up to be one of the most bizarre, and yet watchable, boxing matches of recent times. Evander Holyfield was already plotting a return to the ring, but the news that De Le Hoya had gone down with covid accelerated The Real Deal's comeback.

Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs) last boxed in 2011, scoring a tenth-round TKO victory over former IBO heavyweight champ Brian Nielsen. More recently, Triller offered Holyfield and a huge payday to fight 55-year-old Tyson, but the deal is yet to be sealed.

In the meantime, Triller has engaged Holyfield to stand in for De La Hoya. The California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight so the card has moved from LA to Florida, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The fight is set for eight rounds of three minutes.

Holyfield's opponent will be Brazilian MMA star Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort, who has only boxed once as a professional, beating Josemario Neves by TKO within the first minute after knocking his opponent down three times.

The Real Deal isn't the only boxing great on the card. The Legends 2 event will also see David Haye come out of retirement to take on Joe Fournier. And there's UFC superstars, too, in the shape of Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva.

Saturday's pay-per-view is exclusive to Fite.TV. You can watch on the Fite.TV website or via the app. Follow our guide to watch a Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Holyfield vs Belfort live stream on Fite.TV

(Image credit: Triller Fight Club)

There isn’t a way to stream Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort free, sadly, but you can get it seriously cheap.

US boxing fans must pay the $49.99 PPV fee to watch the main card, which includes an Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream.

However, UK boxing fans need only pay $13.99 (£10) – less than a third what the PPV costs in the States. So, even if you're not a huge boxing fan, you're guaranteed excellent bang for buck at this price.

Fite.TV is accessible worldwide but the same service has a different price from different locations. UK boxing fans can simply use a VPN to access Fite.TV from anywhere in the world and still pay $14. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

Watch a Holyfield vs Belfort live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Holyfield vs Belfort live stream rights holders, you may find yourself geo-blocked if you're away from your own country. If that's the case use a VPN to make sure you can access the stream.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Fite.TV.

3. Then head over to Fite.TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort main card

(Image credit: Fite.TV)

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

Holyfield on returning to the ring in 2021

"Where an opportunity is available, I like to make the best out of what I have. I believe if I fought Mike [Tyson] the fight will generate $200million.

"It will be the biggest fight there is. That’s the honest truth. I think Mike has my message already. If he is going to do it he is, if not then he’s not.

“It’s a decision he has to make now and we both have to be in an agreement.”