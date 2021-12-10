European Rugby Champions Cup live stream and how to watch the 2021/22 Heineken Cup for free

The 2021–22 European Rugby Champions Cup – aka the Heineken Cup – kicks off on Friday 10th December, with the final set for 28th May 2022 in Marseille. Reigning champions Toulouse will be in action alongside top contenders Leinster, La Rochelle and Exeter Chiefs. Make sure you know how to watch a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream from anywhere.

US fans can stream all the European Rugby Champions Cup action on Peacock for only $4.99 a month. Meanwhile, UK viewers can watch selected games FREE on Channel 4. Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service from overseas.

European Rugby Champions Cup live stream Date: 10th Dec 2021 – 28th May 2022 Countries: England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Wales Final: Stade de France, Marseille Free streams: Channel 4 / France TV US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial)

It seems like only yesterday that Toulouse secured a record-breaking fifth Champions Cup win by beating Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle at Twickenham. Last year's finale was moved to Twickers due to COVID-19 restrictions in France, but it's hoped that the 2021/22 final will go ahead at the Stade de France.

The 27th season of European rugby will feature 24 teams split into two pools of 12. The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage of the competition featuring a Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

England will field eight clubs from the Premiership while France will put up seven from the Top 14 (Montpellier qualify as Challenge Cup champions). Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will field the remaining eight clubs, including the top four sides from the United Rugby Championship (formerly the Pro 14).

Defending champions Toulouse are hot favourites to win a sixth crown but they'll face stiff competition from Leo Cullen's Leinster, who are currently the second most successful side in European rugby with four Champions Cups to their name. La Rochelle and 2019/20 champions Exeter Chiefs are also in with a shot at glory. The likes of Racing Metro, Bristol, Clermont, Bordeaux and Munster could all cause an upset, too.

Who will take home the biggest prize in rugby come 28th May 2022? Can Leinster unseat Toulouse? Make sure you know to watch a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream from anywhere.

European Rugby Champions Cup free live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Zakarie Faibis - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=82522501)

There are plenty of ways to watch the 2021/22 European Rugby Champions Cup free online.

US fans can stream every game on Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month, but new users get a 7-day free trial.

UK fans can watch selected games – including Cardiff Blues vs Toulouse at 1pm GMT on 11th December – free on Channel 4.

France TV will also be showing selected games free-to-air on FR2.

Aussie fans can watch the Champions Cup on Kayo Sports. The streaming service offers new users a 14-day free trial.

Remember: If you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant European Rugby Champions Cup rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions Cup rugby, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Peacock, or 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Peacock or Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy the free European Rugby Champions Cup live stream.

UK: European Rugby Champions Cup live stream

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to show 2021/22 European Rugby Champions Cup games in the UK.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 a month and enjoy all four BT Sports channels contract-free.

Channel 4 will show a handful of games for free, including Cardiff Blues vs Toulouse at 1pm GMT on 11th December. Remember to use a VPN when travelling away from the UK.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15 BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels from £15 a month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Champions Cup rugby and more.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

USA: European Rugby Champions Cup live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to air European Rugby Champions Cup games in the USA. The network will stream all the action live on Peacock TV and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free). New users get a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

Outside the US this week? Simply use a use a VPN to access all your favourite local streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream European Champions Cup rugby live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the European Rugby Champions Cup, plus selected Premier League soccer games, Champions League games, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office. It's one heck of a deal.

Australia: European Rugby Champions Cup live stream

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, is the best way to get a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream in Oz. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand, including Heineken Cup and Six Nations rugby.

The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Kayo Sports Free 14-day trial – Champions Cup rugby Kayo Sports Free 14-day trial – Champions Cup rugby

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including European Champions Cup rugby. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2021/22 fixtures

All times GMT

ROUND 1:



Friday 10th December 2021

Northampton Saints vs Racing - 8pm



Saturday 11th December 2021

Cardiff vs Toulouse - 1pm

Leinster vs Bath - 3.15pm

Bordeaux-Begles vs Leicester Tigers - 4.15pm

Bristol Bears vs Scarlets - 5.30pm

Clermont vs Ulster - 6.30pm

Exeter Chiefs vs Montpellier - 8pm

Sunday 12th December 2021

Ospreys vs Sale Sharks - 1pm

Connacht vs Stade Francais - 1pm

Wasps vs Munster - 3.15pm

La Rochelle vs Glasgow Warriors - 4.15pm

Castres vs Harlequins - 6.30pm

ROUND 2:

Friday 17th December 2021

Ulster vs Northampton Saints - 8pm

Montpellier vs Leinster - 9pm

Saturday 18th December 2021

Harlequins vs Cardiff - 1pm

Bath vs La Rochelle - 1pm

Sale Sharks vs Clermont - 3.15pm

Racing vs Ospreys - 6.30pm

Glasgow vs Exeter Chiefs - 5.30pm

Munster vs Castres - 8pm

Sunday 19th December 2021

Scarlets vs Bordeaux - 1pm

Leicester Tigers vs Connacht - 1pm

Toulouse vs Wasps - 4.15pm

Stade Francais vs Bristol Bears - 6.30pm

ROUND 3:

Friday 14th January 2022

Cardiff vs Harlequins - 8pm

Castres vs Munster - 9pm

Saturday 15th January 2022

Wasps vs Toulouse - 1pm

Ospreys vs Racing 92 - 3.15pm

Connacht vs Leicester Tigers - 3.15pm

Exeter vs Glasgow - 5.30pm

La Rochelle vs Bath - 6.30pm

Bristol Bears vs Stade Francais - 8pm

Sunday 16th January 2022

Leinster vs Montpellier - 1pm

Northampton Saints vs Ulster - 3.15pm

Bordeaux-Begles vs Scarlets - 4.15pm

Clermont vs Sale Sharks - 6.30pm

ROUND 4:

Friday 21st January 2022

Harlequins vs Castres - 8pm

Saturday 22nd January 2022

Bath vs Leinster - 1pm

Toulouse vs Cardiff - 2pm

Leicester Tigers vs Bordeaux-Begles - 3.15pm

Ulster vs Clermont - 5.30pm

Scarlets vs Bristol Bears - 5.30pm

Glasgow vs La Rochelle - 8pm

Sunday 23rd January 2022

Sale Sharks vs Ospreys - 1pm

Stade Francais vs Connacht - 2pm

Munster vs Wasps - 3.15pm

Racing 92 vs Northampton - 4.15pm

Montpellier vs Exeter - 6.30pm

European Rugby Champions Cup match facts

(Image credit: Heineken / EPCR)

Qualification for the pool stage of the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup depends on a club's final position in their respective national/regional league. The only other way to qualify is by winning the second-tier Challenge Cup, as Montpellier did when they beat Leicester Tigers in May of this 2021.

The first ever Champions Cup winners were French side Toulouse, who defeated Cardiff 21-18 in a tightly contested final at Arms Park, Wales, in front of 21,800 spectators.

Toulouse have won the Champions Cup a record five times and reached the final a record seven times. Leinster have won four, while Saracens and Toulon have won three each.

The tournament was called the Heineken Cup between 1995 and 2014, before its name was changed to the European Rugby Champions Cup. Dutch beer giant Heineken returned as the main sponsor for 2018/19, signing a four year deal to rename the event the Heineken Champions Cup.