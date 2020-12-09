DP World Tour Championship live stream: how to watch the Race to Dubai finale

The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai is the climax of the European Tour's order of merit - the Race to Dubai - and it sees two of the biggest payouts in golf come together in this one tournament. Make sure you know how to watch the DP World Tour Championship live stream wherever you are.

The victor of the event itself will win $3million - the biggest single golf tournament champion's cheque there is. The winner of the Race to Dubai (points are accumulated at tournaments throughout the season) will pocket $2million from a bonus pool of $5million split between the top five players.

Race to Dubai live stream UK golf fans can watch the on Sky Sports or through Now TV. In Australia, fans can watch all the action without paying a penny – by signing up to Kayo Sports' FREE 14-day trial. Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home.

Unsurprisingly, then, this tournament attracts a whole lot of attention, and a whole lot of the very best golfers on the planet.

The top four in the standings - Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood and PGA Champion Collin Morikawa - will take home the ultimate double of tournament and Race to Dubai win of $5million if they are at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday, no matter what else happens. Another four players could do the same, providing Reed doesn't finish alone in second place.

But then, almost unbelievably, with this Covid-affected season reducing the amount of tournaments, it is mathematically possible for 60 of the 64 players in this no-cut tournament to top the Race to Dubai table (even Joost Luiten, the 60th of the top 60 available players in the field still very much has something to shoot at). Makes one feel almost sorry for Viktor Hovland, Jazz Janewattananond, Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett - the only four players in the field who cannot win the Race to Dubai. That $3million tournament winner's cheque would no doubt be some consolation for them.

There is a huge amount to play for, then, both in terms of money and prestige, in this season closer.

It all tees off on Thursday morning – and wherever you may be in the world, there is a way for you to watch the action, in what promises to be a fascinating and tense four days.

Watch the DP World Tour Championship Dubai 2020 in Australia

Streaming service Kayo Sports offers comprehensive live coverage of European Tours events – including the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai 2020.

Subscription costs $25 per month for Kayo Basic or $35 per month for Kayo Premium. Either gets you access to over 50 sports live and on-demand sports channels including Fox Sports and ESPN.

Even better, Kayo Sports offers new subscribers in Australia a FREE 14-day trial.

Going to be abroad this weekend? The free trial is only available in Australia, so any Aussie stuck outside their own country will need to use a VPN to get access.

There's no lock-in contract so, provided you cancel before the trial ends, you can watch the conclusion of the Race to Dubai without paying a cent!

Watch 2020 DP World Tour Championship from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service with the rights to stream 2020 DP World Tour Championship golf, you won't be able to use it when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

NordVPN Get 3 months free + 30-day money-back guarantee

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the DP World Tour Championship Dubai 2020 in the UK

Rights to air the 2020 DP World Tour Championship in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage will be shown on Sky Sports Golf, available as standard as part of the Sky Sports package. Here, you can find the best Sky TV deals and sign up to Sky Sports.

Not a full Sky subscriber? Fans can enjoy this weekend's golf live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass from £5.99/month

Watch the climax of the Race to Dubai 2020, plus Premier League games, for a one-off fixed price of just £5.99 for the Mobile Pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch this weekend's golf with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised sport.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Watch the DP World Tour Championship Dubai 2020 in the USA

Live in the States? The Golf Channel has the rights to broadcast live coverage of this weekend's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Coverage starts at 6am ET on Thursday 10th December.

Don't have cable? Try FuboTV. The streaming service costs around $55-60 per month and offers access to most of the major live sports channels including the Golf Channel.

Even better, FuboTV is currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

FuboTV Watch the golf from Dubai using this FREE 3-day trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, Premier League football and much more.View Deal

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

DP World Tour Championship Dubai 2020 schedule

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai 2020, takes place between 10-13th December 2020 at Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth course), Dubai, UAE. Coverage times in GMT.

Thursday 10th December 2020

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 7am

Friday 11th December 2020

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 7am

Saturday 12th December 2020

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 7am

Sunday 13th December 2020

Sky Sports Golf from 6.30am