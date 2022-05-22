Chelsea vs Watford live stream and how to watch the Premier League's final day online and on TV, team news

Chelsea's final home game of the season has an end-of-an-era feel to it. With the Todd Boelhy takeover now entering its final stages, Sunday's visit of already-relegated Watford could see farewells to a handful of first-team regulars, including captain Cesar Azpilicueta. There will be goodbyes, too, for Watford whose manager Roy Hodgson will bring down the curtain on a 46-year managerial career as he goes into retirement (again). Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Watford live stream wherever you are.

Chelsea vs Watford live stream Date: Sunday 22nd May Kick off: 4pm BST / 11am ET Venue: Stamford Bridge, London US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN

The teams are in and Chelsea ring the changes for their final game of the season. Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul, Kenedy, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz all return for the Blues, with the former three likely to play their final games for the club, along with Antonio Rudiger. Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench, along with Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus Cheek and the returning Ben Chilwell.

Watford also make changes as Daniel Bachmann returns in goal for the Hornets ahead of Ben Foster, who has now made his final appearance for the club. Tom Cleverley gets the nod in midfield, with Joao Pedro starting up front. Moussa Sissoko starts at the heart of the midfield.

The uncertainty surrounding Chelsea's future ownership means not even club captain Cesar Azpilicueta knows where he'll be playing next season. The Spanish defender is weighing up a deal with Barcelona – where he would rejoin current team-mate Andreas Christensen next term – while Antonio Rudiger will also say his goodbyes to the Stamford Bridge faithful as he joins Real Madrid.

A point will be enough for the Blues to finish third outright, but with question marks surrounding whether Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Hakim Zieych will be at the Bridge next season, there could be a few players playing for their futures, especially with the club sniffing around Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

Watford, meanwhile, will be looking to end a tough campaign on a positive as manager Roy Hodgson takes charge of his final match before retiring. The former England and Crystal Palace boss has been unable to avert the Hornets' descent back into the Championship, with one point from their past 24 available a meagre return at the business end of the season, despite the best efforts of captain Moussa Sissoko.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster will also play his last game for the club after more than 200 appearances. The match kicks off at 4pm BST today, Sunday 22nd May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Chelsea vs Watford live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Chelsea vs Watford live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Chelsea vs Watford live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Chelsea vs Watford Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Chelsea vs Watford live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Chelsea vs Watford live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Chelsea vs Watford live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Chelsea vs Watford on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Chelsea vs Watford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Chelsea vs Watford live stream.

UK: watch a Chelsea vs Watford live stream

Sadly, Chelsea vs Watford will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Chelsea vs Watford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Chelsea vs Watford game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Chelsea vs Watford live stream

The Chelsea vs Watford live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Chelsea vs Watford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Chelsea vs Watford

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur