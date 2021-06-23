Bucks vs Hawks live stream: how to watch the NBA playoffs Game 1 online and on TV

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks made it to the Conference Finals after nerve-jangling Game 7 wins on the road. Now, it's Bucks vs Hawks for a spot in the 2021 NBA Finals. Will the Bucks live up to their potential, or will the Hawks continue their fairytale run? The action starts at 8.30pm ET on today. Make sure you know how to watch a Bucks vs Hawks live stream from anywhere in the world.

Bucks vs Hawks live stream Tip-off: 8.30pm ET / 1.30am BST (Thursday) / 10.30am AEST Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta US stream: TNT | Sling ($10 for the first month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: Now | NBA League Pass AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Tickets: TicketSmarter (from $335)

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final decider. Antetokounmpo, and the Nets' Kevin Durant, became only the 3rd pair of opposing players to each score more than 40 points in a Game 7, joining LeBron James/Paul Pierce in 2008 and Sam Jones/Oscar Robertson in 1963.

Now, the Bucks are favourites to go on and meet the Suns or Clippers in the NBA Finals, but they'll need to get past Trae Young and the gutsy Atlanta Hawks first.

The Hawks have ripped up the form book recently, even knocking off the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. This is the first Conference Finals since 2015 for the Hawks, and their toughest test yet. But if they can contain Antetokounmpo, Atlanta could pull off another upset – and on home turf, too.

Wednesday's unmissable Game 1 matchup between the Bucks and Hawks will be streamed live on TNT and there's a great $10 deal on Sling TV right now for those without cable. Here's how to find the cheapest Bucks vs Hawks live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Hawks vs Bucks live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Hawks vs Bucks is on TNT. The game tips off today at 8.30pm ET. Don't have cable? Sling TV has TNT and ESPN, and it's only $10 for the first month. Score!

Outside the US at the moment? Simply use a VPN to access Sling TV without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Bucks vs Hawks on Sling TV $10 for one month

Catch a Bucks vs Hawks live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to TNT and ESPN/2/3, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 a month after. No contract. Cancel at any time.

How to avoid Hawks vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Bucks vs Hawks rights holders, you might be hit by a local blackout. Plus, those outside the US won't be able to access certain streaming services when outside their own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the NBA Playoffs on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Watch a Hawks vs Bucks live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to stream the Bucks vs Hawks, starting at 1.30am BST on Thursday morning. Subscribers can watch the action on the Sky Go app.

Don't have Sky? Now (formerly Now TV) is a streaming service that offers Sky content without the need for a contract or a satellite dish. It provides access to all 11 Sky Sports channels – including Sky Sports Arena – for £10 a day or £33 a month.

Another option is to buy an NBA League Pass for £5.99 a day or £24.99 a month. There's no free trial but it does cover live playoffs and all the post-season action.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

To access your usual streaming service outside the UK, without being blocked, you'll need to use a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Watch a Bucks vs Hawks live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Hoops fans in Australia can catch a Bucks vs Hawks live stream on Fox Sports. Not a subscriber? Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports also has the rights to show the game live, and offers users a 14-day free trial. Good to know, right?

Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from anywhere in the world, as if you were back home in Oz. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Aussie fans can also opt for a NBA League Pass at AU$39.99 a month. New users get a free 7-day trial.