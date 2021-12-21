Brentford vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup matches

The games just keep on coming for a Covid- and injury-ravaged Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's team make the short trip across west London to play Brentford on Wednesday night. Can the Bees take advantage of the Blues' diminished numbers and faltering form and knock out the favourites for the cup? Make sure you know how to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream Date: 22nd December Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: Brentford Community Stadium, London Free trial: Kayo Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo UK: Not on TV

Chelsea were unable to name a full bench against Wolves on Sunday and with the Carabao Cup likely to be an unwanted distraction from the Blues' spluttering title tilt, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Thomas Tuchel turn to some of Chelsea's many youngsters for this one.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has his own reservations about carrying on amid such uncertainty but with his team currently sitting 12th in the Premier League, nine points clear of the drop, a run in the Carabao Cup could be a good way of boosting confidence as the Bees go into the second half of their debut top-flight season.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off (2.45pm ET) on Wednesday, 22nd December, at the Brentford Community Stadium. Sadly, the match is not on UK TV but you can catch it on US and Australia streaming services. Read on to find out how to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream for free

Those in Australia can watch Brentford vs Chelsea for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Kayo Sports is the home of cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Carabao Cup through BeIn. Sign-up for 14 days for free.

Watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Carabao Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Brentford vs Chelsea stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Brentford vs Chelsea live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights in the States. You can catch Brentford vs Chelsea on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Canada: Brentford vs Chelsea live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

DAZN has the rights to the Carabao Cup in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports.

Carabao Cup fixtures

Tuesday 21st December

7:45pm: Arsenal vs Sunderland

Wednesday 22nd December

7.45pm: Brentford vs Chelsea

7.45pm: Liverpool vs Leicester

7.45pm: Tottenham vs West Ham United