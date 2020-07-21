Villa vs Arsenal live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Two wins from their remaining fixtures would give Arsenal a sniff of a Europa League spot through league position and, perhaps more importantly, the chance of finishing above Spurs. For Aston Villa, this game is about no such small wins. It's survival. A victory could lift them out of the drop zone just when it counts. Make sure you know how to watch an Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99, including Aston Villa vs Arsenal. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports.

As we reach kick-off, Villa will already know that the great escape is on. Seventeenth-placed Watford are trailing by a typically large Manchester City scoreline which will meet the four-goal swing that Villa need to drag themselves out of the mire should they beat Arsenal. But there's a good reason that the Birmingham club are where they are and they'll need something special to get the win at the Emirates.

Mustafi is out with a hamstring problem but forward Eddie Nketiah starts once again after his red card suspension, but it's going to be more of a question of motivation rather than personnel for Arsenal. Will the Gunners be more interested in their FA Cup Final and making sure they don't pick up any more injuries?

For Villa, it's all very different. Dean Smith's side is fighting for its life with no such regards for future fixtures. Expect full commitment from front to back - high energy, high pace and maybe a fair few goals from both sides.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kicks off at 8.15pm. Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue. Read on below to find out how to watch an Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in the best possible quality, wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Aston Villa vs Arsenal.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Ronnie Macdonald - https://www.flickr.com/photos/ronmacphotos/41056207045)

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in 4K in the UK

(Image credit: Ben Sutherland - https://www.flickr.com/photos/bensutherland/14931865800)

Sky Sports has the rights to show Aston Villa vs Arsenal and will do so in both 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of Premier League football games for £25 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £34 £25/month

Watch the lion's share of the remaining Premier League fixtures and play-offs, with this impressive Now TV discount on its Sky Sports Month Pass. Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man City - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Aston Villa v Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD