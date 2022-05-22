Arsenal vs Everton live stream and how to watch the Premier League final day online and on TV, team news

Just when you thought this Arsenal side was different under Mikel Arteta, harrowing back-to-back defeats to top-four rivals Tottenham and Newcastle have again put them on the back foot. The Gunners must beat Everton, potentially on the beach after ensuring Premier League salvation on Thursday, at the Emirates and hope Tottenham lose at already-relegated Norwich if they're to jump above their North London rivals into fourth place. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream wherever you are.

Arsenal vs Everton live stream Date: Sunday 22nd May Kick off: 4pm BST / 11am ET Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN

The teams are in and Arsenal have gone for a strong XI including Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Emile Smith Rowe starts on the bench, along with Ben White and Alexandre Lacazette.

Everton ring the changes after securing safety. Asmir Begovic, Jonjo Kenny, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dele Alli and Demarai Gray all come in for the Toffees. Dominic Calvert-Lewin also starts but Richarlison has been rested completely.

Arsenal began the 2021/22 season with three straight defeats and will be desperate to avoid repeating that unwanted hat-trick at the close after successive losses to Tottenham and Newcastle puts their Champions League fate out of their own hands.

Much of what came in between has been very positive for head coach Mikel Arteta – Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have excelled, along with Ben White at the back – but the Gunners' uncanny ability to not just shoot themselves in the foot, but lop it off with a hacksaw, continues to haunt them. First, they must win, then hope for a miracle in Norfolk.

Everton's own moment of divine inspiration came on Thursday as the Toffees fought back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and ensure a 68th consecutive season in the top flight.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's bullet header five minutes from time secured survival, after goals from Richarlison and Michael Keane brought the Toffees level. His team freed from the pressure of playing for their Premier League lives, boss Frank Lampard will want to finish a chastening season on a positive note. The match kicks off at 4pm BST today, Sunday 22nd May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Arsenal vs Everton Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Arsenal vs Everton live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream with a VPN

(Image credit: Ronnie Macdonald - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Emirates_Stadium_-_canons.jpg)

Using a VPN for Arsenal vs Everton on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Everton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Everton live stream.

UK: watch an Arsenal vs Everton live stream

Sadly, Arsenal vs Everton will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Arsenal vs Everton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Arsenal vs Everton game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Arsenal vs Everton live stream

The Arsenal vs Everton live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Everton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Arsenal vs Everton

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur