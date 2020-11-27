Argentina vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the 2020 Tri Nations

The All Blacks can effectively win the 2020 Tri Nations cup on Saturday – if they can beat Argentina at the McDonald Jones Stadium. After their stunning defeat to Los Pumas two weeks ago, New Zealand will be up for a fight as well as the title. Here's how to watch a Round 5: Argentina vs New Zealand free live stream from anywhere in the world.

US viewers can live stream Argentina vs New Zealand live on ESPN+ for just $4.99 per month. Make sure to use a VPN if you're a US citizen trying to watch your ESPN+ service from abroad.

So far, New Zealand have won one and lost two of their three matches but they top the table thanks to a superior points difference. They can effectively win the 2020 Tri Nations cup this week, but victory against Argentina is far from a formality.

Two weeks ago, Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time in 71 years and 31 Tests. The shock 21-15 loss preceded a loss to Australia, prompting calls for All Blacks head coach Ian Foster to resign.

"It's always a sobering feeling when you lose in a black jersey," Foster told reporters on Thursday.

Despite the back-to-back defeats, Foster kept faith with his starting line-up with Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett and Nepo Laulala the only changes to the side.

Argentina have rung the changes, retaining only five players that started last week’s draw against Australia. Captain Pablo Matera will be joined by the likes of Emiliano Boffelli, Ramiro Moyano, Felipe Ezcurra and Santiago Medrano.

Argentina vs New Zealand kicks off at 9.45am UK time on Saturday morning (7.45pm Sydney time, or 9.45pm New Zealand time). Read on to find out how to live stream this weekend's 2020 Tri Nations action wherever you are.

US: Argentina vs New Zealand live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

US viewers can catch Tri-Nations rugby on NBC Gold and ESPN+. You can sign up to ESPN+ for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for an annual pass.

Remember, if you want to use your subscription outside the US then you'll need to use a VPN. That way, you can access your chosen streaming service as if you were in your home country.

Argentina vs New Zealand kicks off at 03.45am ET on Saturday 14th November, so you'll need some strong coffee on standby.

Argentina vs New Zealand live stream: watch anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have ESPN+ or subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app – ESPN+ in this case – and you’re in.

Should you still find yourself geo-blocked, make sure that you have the latest version of your VPN software. If that doesn't do it, head to the Preferences section and try different protocols.

Australia: Argentina vs New Zealand live stream free live stream - All Blacks vs Pumas

Fans in Australia can watch Argentina vs New Zealand live on the Kayo Sports streaming app.

Be warned that not all VPNs work for Kayo Sports, if you're an Australian citizen trying to watch from abroad. Look out for a VPN service which offers a money back guarantee and leave plenty of time before kick-off to sort it out.

The app offers loads of clever features including SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, plus interactive live stats and highlights clips.

Kayo Sports is only available in selected regions.

Foxtel will also broadcast the match in Australia. Not a subscriber? The Foxtel Sports HD bundle will set you back around $74 a month and includes 50+ channels as well as Foxtel GO. Sign up for 12 months and you'll get the first month free.

UK: Argentina vs New Zealand live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this weekend's Tri-Nations clash between Argentina vs New Zealand.

Not a Sky subscriber? You can stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV, which offers passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day or £34 per month. Sky Sports passes include Premier League football, F1, NFL, cricket, boxing and plenty more sports besides.

Coverage kicks off at 9am GMT on Saturday 28th November on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're a Sky subscriber but find yourself outside of the UK, remember you'll need to use a VPN to stream via Sky Go.

NZ: Argentina vs New Zealand live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 in New Zealand, with coverage beginning at 9pm and kick off at 9.45pm NZDT.

ACC commentary will be available via the yellow button on Sky. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.

You can add the Sky Sport channels to your Sky Starter pack for $26. Sign up for 12 months and you get the first month free.

South Africa: Argentina vs New Zealand live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

SuperSport is the place to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in South Africa. The coverage will be broadcast across SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels.

2020 Tri Nations fixtures

All times in GMT

Round 1 – Saturday 31st October (Bledisloe Cup) Wallabies v New Zealand Kick off: 8.45am

Round 2 – Saturday 7th November (Bledisloe Cup) Wallabies v New Zealand Kick off: 8.45am

Round 3 – Saturday 14th November New Zealand v Argentina Kick off: 7.10am

Round 4 – Saturday 21st November Wallabies v Argentina Kick off: 8.45am

Round 5 – Saturday 28th November Argentina v New Zealand Kick off: 8.45am

Round 6 – Saturday 5th December Wallabies v Argentina Kick off: 8.45am