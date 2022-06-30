2022 Tour de France live stream and how to watch every stage for free

The 2022 Tour de France is whizzing into view, with Stage 1 set to depart on Friday, 1st July, at 2.30pm BST. Tadej Pogačar is favourite for his third straight title but faces a tough challenge from Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas. Viewers in can watch every stage free on ITV4, so make sure you how to watch a free Tour de France live stream from wherever you are.

The 109th edition of the Tour de France will see 176 cyclists tackle 21 gruelling stages in pursuit of the prestigious yellow jersey. The 23-day spectacular strikes off from Copenhagen, Denmark, on 1st July and ends on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Sunday, 24th July.

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar is once against favourite for the title having won last year's Tour de France by a comfortable margin of five minutes and 20 seconds. Primož Roglič will be hot on his tail, though; the 32-year-old Slovenian, who won gold in the Tokyo Olympic time trials, was forced to pull out of last year's race after a bruising crash on stage 3.

Britain's Geraint Thomas, who won Le Tour back in 2018, is also in with an outside chance of victory. Sprint specialist Mark Cavendish is absent, so the race to inherit his green jersey is officially on.

The 2022 Tour de France starts with a 13km time trial in Copenhagen, where crosswinds and cobblestones could unseat a few riders. Stage 6 – Binche-Longwy (7th July) will introduce the peleton to some seriously steep climbs, ahead of two key tests: Stage 12 – Alpe d'Huez (14th July) and Stage 18 – Lourdes-Hautacam (21st July).

Ready to watch Pogačar try for a hat-trick? Allez, allez, allez! Make sure you know how to watch a free 2022 Tour de France live stream from where you are with a VPN. Instructions just below.

2022 Tour de France free live stream

In the UK, ITV4 (opens in new tab) will air free live coverage of the 2022 Tour de France.

Travelling outside the UK right now?

Use a VPN to watch the Tour de France on ITV4 from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

The 2022 Tour de France also airs live and free on a handful of other broadcasters including: Australia's SBS (opens in new tab), Italy's Rai Sport (opens in new tab), France's France TV (opens in new tab) and Belgium's RTBF (opens in new tab). As above, a VPN will allow you to tune into your home coverage while abroad on those services too.

Watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Tour de France rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Tour de France

Using a VPN to watch the 2022 Tour de France is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For ITV4, choose 'UK', for example.

3. Then head over to ITV4 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Tour de France live stream.

UK: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

ITV4 is showing live coverage of the whole race, plus daily highlights of each stage. TV license holders can watch or stream ITV4 (opens in new tab) for free.

Prefer to watch without the ads? Discovery+ is the place to find an ad-free live stream of the 2022 Tour de France, complete with multi-camera view. Subscription is £6.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Die-hard cycling fans can try GCN+, which provides a live stream plus access some of the best cycling documentaries ever made. It's £39.99 a year.

US: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

The 109th Tour de France airs live on NBC, USA and and Peacock (opens in new tab).

Streaming service Peacock costs just $4.99 a month ($9.99 with limited ads) and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Travelling this week? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Peacock from wherever you are in the world, without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) 2022 Tour de France | Peacock from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to Peacock TV from $4.99 a month. Access includes 2022 Tour de France coverage, plus thousands of movies and boxsets from the NBC universe. No contract, cancel anytime.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France in France, Italy and Belgium

The Tour will be shown live and free on a handful of Europe's biggest broadcasters, including Rai Sport (opens in new tab) in Italy, France Sport (opens in new tab) in France, and RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium.

Canada: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, will show live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A FloBikes subscription costs from $12.50 per month or $150 for the year, and includes the Tour, Giro d'Italia and other top UCI events.

Australia: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

Aussies can watch every stage of the 109th Tour de France live on the SBS (opens in new tab), or catch a free live stream through SBS On Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of Oz at the moment? Grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and watch SBS from abroad, without being blocked.

The following is the 2022 Tour de France schedule and stage summary but take a look here for more a full 2022 Tour de France details (opens in new tab) on the route and maps as well as live results and standings.

Fri 1 July: Stage 1 – Copenhagen-Copenhagen (time trial, 13.2 km)

Sat 2 July: Stage 2 – Roskilde-Nyborg (202.5 km)

Sun 3 July: Stage 3 – Vejle-Sonderborg (182 km)

Mon 4 July: Transfer Day

Tue 5 July: Stage 4 – Dunkerque-Calais (171.5 km)

Wed 6 July: Stage 5 – Lille Metropole-Arenburg Porte du Hainaut (157 km)

Thu 7 July: Stage 6 – Binche-Longwhy (220km)

Fri 8 July: Stage 7 – Tomblaine-La Super Planche de Belle Filles (176.5 km)

Sat 9 July: Stage 8 – Dole-Lausanne (186.5km)

Sunday 10 July: Stage 9 – Aigle-Chatel les Portes du Soleil (193km)

Monday 11 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 12 July: Stage 10 – Morzine Les Portes du Soleil-Megeve (148.5km)

Wednesday 13 July: Stage 11 – Albertville-Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (152km)

Thursday 14 July: Stage 12 – Briancon-Alpe d’Huez (165.5km)

Friday 15 July: Stage 13 – Le Bourg d’Oisans-Saint Etienne (193km)

Saturday 16 July: Stage 14 – Saint Etienne-Mende (192.5km)

Sunday 17 July: Stage 15 – Rodez-Carcassonne (202.5km)

Monday 18 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 19 July: Stage 16 – Carcassonne-Foix (178,5km)

Wednesday 20 July: Stage 17 – Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes (130km)

Thursday 21 July: Stage 18 – Lourdes-Hautacam (143.5km)

Friday 22 July: Stage 19 – Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors (188.5km)

Saturday 23 July: Stage 20 – Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour (time trial, 40.7km)

Sunday 24 July: Stage 21 – Paris La Defence Arena – Paris ChampsElysées (116km)