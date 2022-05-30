2022 French Open live stream: how to watch the Roland-Garros tennis for free in finals week

The 2022 French Open is now into its second week and the tension is ramping up at Roland-Garros. The best start to meet the best at the business end of the tournament in finals week. The most physically demanding of the four Grand Slams on high-bouncing slow clay courts, the French Open is 360-degree examination of a player's tennis ability and mental durability. The tennis is free-to-air in some places. Whether you're in the USA, UK or anywhere, make sure you know how to watch a 2022 French Open live stream for free.

In the men's singles, defending champion Novak Djokovic is yet to drop a set. He has made serene progress to the quarter-finals where he will meet Rafael Nadal on Tuesday. The Serb is seeking to match his opponent's record of 21 Grand Slam titles.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, youngster Carlos Alcaraz has continued his stellar recent form to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-final. The 19-year-old recently beat Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in successive rounds to win the Madrid Open and may need the same heroics in the semis where he'll likely meet one of those first two.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also looking in good form. He overcame a two-set deficit in the opening round against Lorenzo Musetti but is still in contention. If the Greek gets through his fourth round match against Rune, he'll face either Casper Ruud or Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight. Second seed Daniil Medvedev faces a tough fourth round tie against 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Over in the women's competition, top seed Iga Swiatek has been impressive. The 20-year-old Pole is 2020 champion and hot favourite to pick up her second Grand Slam title.

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens have an all-American quarter-final to look forward to, while fellow youngster Leylah Fernandez – who lost to Raducanu in the final of the US Open last autumn – has also looked good in reaching the last eight. Those in the know – 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, for one – also have half an eye on Madison Keys, the 2017 US Open finalist.

The fourth round of the Roland-Garros continues today, with the quarter-finals beginning on Tuesday. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open free live stream from wherever you are.

2022 French Open free live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / Hugo Pfeiffer)

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a free live stream (opens in new tab). Currently away from Australia?

Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

Watch the 2022 French Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 French Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for 2022 French Open

Using a VPN to watch 9Gem from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 French Open on 9Gem, you should choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to 9Gem (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 French Open live stream. Ace!

Watch the French Open 2022 in 4K

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussie viewers can watch selected matches – we're guessing both finals – in stunning 4K on Stan.

You'll need a standard Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course, Stan is only available within the Australia. So if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Stan without being blocked. Details just above.

UK: French Open 2022 live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

ITV not longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

US: French Open 2022 live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel (schedule below).

Peacock will stream all the best bits, including the women's and men's singles finals on 4th and 5th June. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel. New Sling users get 50% off (opens in new tab) their first month.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch every match live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, Aussies will need to use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

(Image credit: Stade Roland Garros)

Monday, May 30

5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

3-6 p.m. Peacock

Tuesday, May 31 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 1 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 2 – Women’s Semifinals

6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Friday, June 3 – Men's Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

French Open results

If you're only just catching up with the action at Roland-Garros, where have you been? The first week of the French Open has delivered some fascinating matches out on the Paris dirt, even if British hopes ended with Cameron Norrie in the third round, after Emma Raducanu and Dan Evans went out the previous round.

Struggling with a rare degenerative foot condition, fifth seed Rafa Nadal's five-set epic with Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday was hardly the ideal preparation for a last-eight encounter with defending champion Novak Djokovic. The Serb beat Nadal in last-year's semi-finals in what is a rivalry for the ages on clay.

In the women's event, Iga Swiatek continues to prove why she is world No.1 and the favourite. Ahead of the 20-year-old's fourth round tie with Zheng Qinwen on Monday afternoon, Swiatek was on a 33-match winning streak.

Swiatek was one of the few seeds left standing by the start of the second week. Just 10 of the 32 seeds made it past the third round, with defending champion Barbora Krejcikova setting the tone with a first round defeat. Former Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Angelique Kerber, Viktoria Azarenka, Garbine Muguruza and Brit Raducanu are among the big names to have fallen earlier than expected.