2021 Ryder Cup live stream and how to watch the USA vs Europe golf

The 2021 Ryder Cup is set for a dramatic opener tomorrow when Europe's Pádraig Harrington and USA's Steve Stricker lead the greatest golfers from both sides of the Atlantic into battle at Whistling Straights. Can Stricker's men reclaim the revered Ryder Cup? Make sure you know how to watch a 2021 US Open live stream wherever you are. It's free in some counties.

2021 Ryder Cup live stream Date: 24th – 26th September 2021 Course: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA US stream: Peacock ($5/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Now (Sky Sports) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (free trial)

The 43rd Ryder Cup was originally due to be held last year, hence why it's officially known as the 2020 Ryder Cup. As ever, each match is worth one point and 14½ points are required to win. Team Europe is the current holder of the Ryder Cup after its 17½–10½ victory over Team USA in 2018.

The intense action starts on the windy western shores of Lake Michigan on Day 1 (Friday 24th September 2021) at 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST. Day 2 starts at the same time. The final day – consisting of 12 singles matches – starts at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST.

Team USA captain Steve Stricker will lead 12 Americans including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Speith, Bryson DeChambeau and captain's pick Xander Schauffele. Vice Captains Phil Mickelson, who has made a record 12 US Ryder Cup appearances, and Fred Couples know a thing or two about the 'smallest largest trophy in golf'.

Team Europe have some heavy hitters too. Pádraig Harrington's side includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood. Europe talisman Ian Poulter, the man who sparked the 'Miracle at Medinah' nine years ago, is a captain's pick. Norway's Viktor Hovland and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger will be the first players from their countries to make a Ryder Cup team.

"We just don't know how to contain [Poulter], I guess," Stricker told Sky Sports. "We've had a difficult time. I played him in a singles match back at Valhalla and lost to him. He's a tough competitor and this brings out the very best in him."

It's going to be thriller so don't miss it. We might even see Tiger Woods jet in. Here's how to watch a 2021 Ryder Cup live stream, on TV and online, from anywhere in the world.

Watch the 2021 Ryder Cup for only $4.99

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Ryder Cup rights in the US belong to NBC which will air the live action across NBC and The Golf Channel.

Don't have cable? You can stream live coverage of Friday, Saturday and Sunday via Peacock TV for $4.99 a month. The bargain price includes golf, Premier League football and more.

Stuck outside the US this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a Peacock TV without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Peacock TV Premium Peacock TV Premium: stream 2021 Ryder Cup for only $4.99

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you'll get to watch Ryder Cup Golf, Premier League football and over 20,000 hours of top TV and movies for under five US dollars a month. No contract. Cancel or change your plan anytime. View Deal

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Another option is to stream NBC live via Sling TV. New users get can their first month for only $10. It's $35 a month thereafter, with no contract.

Sling Sling TV: Watch the 2021 Ryder Cup for only $10

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including the Ryder Cup on NBC, with a superb offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time. View Deal

Watch the 2021 Ryder Cup from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Ryder Cup rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch a 2021 Ryder Cup live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Ryder Cup)

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show the 2021 Ryder Cup live in the UK. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Ryder Cup live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99).

Better still, you can save 25% on three months of Sky Sports with the Now deal below.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the Ryder Cup with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised sport.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Watch a 2021 Ryder Cup live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Aussie viewers can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup on Fox Sports, or live stream the action on Kayo Sports.

A Kayo subscription costs from $25 a month and new users can get a 14-day free trial. Provided you've not used the trial before, you can watch the entire Ryder Cup without paying a cent!

Stuck outside Oz this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Ryder Cup tee times

All times in British Summer Time

Friday 24th Sept 2021

Foursome tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm, 1.37pm, 1.53pm

Fourball tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm

Saturday 25th Sept 2021

Foursome tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm , 1.37pm, 1.53pm

Fourball tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm

Sunday 26th Sept 2021

Singles tee times: 5.04pm to 7.05pm at 11-minute intervals

(Pairings are still to be confirmed)

Team USA

Steve Stricker (Captain)

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

Tony Finau (Captain’s pick)

Xander Schauffele (Captain’s pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain’s pick)

Harris English (Captain’s pick)

Daniel Berger (Captain’s pick)

Scottie Scheffler (Captain’s pick)

Team Europe

Pádraig Harrington (Captain)

Jon Rahm

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Bernd Wiesberger

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

Paul Casey

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter (Captain’s pick)

Sergio García (Captain’s pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain’s pick)

