This 4-star 50-inch Dolby Vision TV can be picked up for peanuts right now

Bush may not be a tech brand that first comes to mind when considering your next TV purchase, but it’s certainly not to be sniffed at. Its 50-inch UT24SB offers excellent smart features and good picture quality for a budget price.

Even at its initial retail cost, this four-star TV was a steal and it’s now dropped to an incredibly low £230 at Argos.

We don’t think there’s a cheaper TV worth having right now.

The UT24SB offers a lot by budget TV standards, including a 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and the new Freely service, which let households in the UK with internet-connected TVs to access free-to-air channels via the internet.

In terms of picture quality, we said in our review: “The 50UT24SB [..] handles colour better than most budget TVs. Its screen doesn’t make any extravagant wide colour gamut claims, but it still manages to produce richer tones in dark and bright scenes alike than we’d expected to see.”

The TV has just three HDMI sockets, rather than the four typical of more expensive TVs, but that should be enough for most buyers. And while 4K/120Hz gaming is unsurprisingly not supported, VRR (up to 60Hz) and ALLM both are, and the input lag in the game mode is a lightning-fast 10.2ms, making this a really strong option for gamers on a tight budget. There's even a Dolby Vision game mode, which will be great news for Xbox Series X and Series S owners.

The TiVo operating system is very content-rich, with almost all of the main video streaming services available – though the Apple TV app was missing when we reviewed the TV in October.

If you are on the hunt for a TV with stunning picture quality and sound, something higher in price will be more suited. In particular, the Bush’s handling of bass leaves much to be desired, and it struggles with bright scenes. But this budget TV gets a lot of things right that many around the same price range don’t, and it is not really trying to have the best picture and audio quality on the market.

Instead, it’s a great find if you are looking to save some cash while still bagging yourself a good quality well-connected TV.

