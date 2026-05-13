Upgrading to OLED on a budget for the World Cup? This five-star LG TV with £618 off is one to watch

If you're looking to make the jump to OLED on a budget, then we have a deal for you.

The five-star, 48-inch LG C5 is now available at Hughes for £781. That's a bargain price for such a high-performing OLED, and ideal for those wanting a World Cup TV for a small room, or looking to experience the incredible contrast and inky blacks of OLED for under a grand.

That's the lowest price we've seen for this model, and a good £618 off the price we tested it at. You'll have to use a code to get this discount, however. The code 'HUGMAY8' will get you an extra eight per cent saving to unlock this price.

Five Stars Save 44% (£618) LG C5 48-inch: was £1,399 now £781 at Hughes With a bright picture and OLED screen, the 48-inch LG C5 will make a great World Cup TV for smaller rooms. Chuck in flawless gaming specifications and excellent app support for £781, and you've got an incredible deal. Use the code 'HUGMAY8' to get this deal price

The LG C5 won three What Hi-Fi? Awards during our most recent ceremony, so it's safe to say our expert testing team were fans.

World Cup fans will be glad to hear that we found the set to be impressively bright and detailed, with composed motion handling as shown during our viewing of Dune: Part Two.

"The desert retains its sparkle, with the brightest part of the sky shining in a way OLEDs this price from even a few years ago can’t, but with significantly more detail," our LG C5 48-inch review reads.

"Bright shading is strong, too, with a wonderful hue of blue transitioning to orange across the image."

The LG C5 was also our Award winner for the Best gaming TV, and it's easy to see why. The C5 is packed out with four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/165Hz signals, as well as VRR and ALLM. There is also support for Dolby Vision gaming for Xbox Series X/S owners.

Speaking of Dolby Vision, the LG C5 is well catered for in terms of HDR; the set supports HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, with only HDR10+ absent.

Streaming options are ample, also, with LG’s reliable webOS 25 supporting the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX. There's an Xbox app, too, for game streaming, as well as the new ability to pair a controller over Bluetooth.

Sound is a bit of a disappointment, with the 2.2-channel 40W speaker system lacking definition even in Cinema mode. This is nothing that can't be remedied with a decent soundbar, though.

As our five-star review shows, we already thought the 48-inch LG C5 was an excellent value at full price. Now with £618 off at Hughes, it's a bargain.

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Read our full 48-inch LG C5 review

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