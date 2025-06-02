The 65-inch LG C4 hits a jaw-droppingly low price – save £1600 now

The 65-inch LG C4 is a brilliant TV. In fact, it's one of the best OLED TVs available at the moment. And now, it's brilliantly affordable, too.

Thanks to the arrival of the newer LG C5, retailers are keen to offload their remaining stock of the C4, which means big discounts for buyers – and this is the biggest yet.

So, right now, you can buy the 65-inch LG C4 For just £1099 at Richer Sounds. That's a whole lot of TV for the money – a staggering saving of £1600 on the C4's original price.

We're seriously recommending this deal if you're looking for an incredibly competent performer that is sure to delight.

65-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £2700 now £1099 at Richer Sounds (save over £1600)

The five-star LG OLED65C4 is a serious all-rounder at an incredibly reasonable price, thanks to this deal. It offers punchy, sharp, rich and vibrant imagery alongside excellent sound quality, usability and gaming specs. Yes, you can pick up the LG C5, but it comes with a much higher up-front cost for only a small upgrade in performance.

The LG C4 holds fast as one of the best OLED TVs, picked by our team of experts for being "an impressive all-rounder that ticks the boxes for most prospective buyers".

Fortunately, if you're a prospective buyer wanting a top-class TV without a top-tier price tag, you're in luck.

While the LG C4 launched at £2700 (a price point now held by its successor, the LG C5), it has dramatically dropped to its lowest ever price of just £1099 at Richer Sounds.

With the 65-inch LG C4, you get upgrades on brightness, sharpness, rich tones and vibrant colours, as well as an excellent UI and flawless gaming specs.

Also on the spec sheet are Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over HDMI eARC. Plus, four HDMI 2.1 sockets with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM.

Plus, the built-in webOS 24 smart platform is packed with some excellent apps, including a range of top streaming services (Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, etc.)

There's a small caveat to mention on picture quality, which is a minor lack of shadow detail in SDR. But, in our full review, we said: "Really, though, that minor flaw is the only one we can level against the C4's picture quality.

"It might not have the pop of an MLA set or a QD-OLED such as the G4 or Samsung S95D, but for a mid-range OLED, it is superb, matching the market-leading Sony A80L in almost all areas and surpassing it with its warmer tone, richer colors and even smoother control of lower-resolution signals."

It's a phenomenal deal for a TV of this level, and while we were recommending it at £2700, we're shouting from the rooftops about it at £1099.

