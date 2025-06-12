The 55-inch LG C4 OLED TV is cheaper than ever before – but there's limited stock left

The LG C4 is one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market right now and with such status, you'd imagine you'd have to premium price.

And a year ago you would have been right, but thanks to the arrival of the C5, it's price has crashed. For just £859 at Amazon, the set has crashed to the lowest price we've ever seen – considerably cheaper than the £1900 at launch.

Packed with a full suite of HDMI 2.1 ports, perfect for gamers, as well as being pretty excellent in other areas, it's a great all-rounder we recommend to any buyer looking to make the jump to OLED.

55-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1199 now £859 at Amazon (save over £300)

While we haven't reviewed the 55-inch model, the LG C4 (48-inch model) is a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning five-star set. It's a solid performer, excelling in its offering for gamers, that offers a balanced picture, is very user-friendly and is a delight to watch. Hurry though, there were 'only 6 left in stock' at time of writing.

We're no strangers to reviewing the excellent LG C4 sets and we've awarded both the 65-inch LG C4 and 48-inch LG C4 models five-stars.

While we haven't specifically reviewed the 55-inch model though, we'd be very confident in saying you'll be pleased with what you get in comparison with incredibly similar specs to the 65-inch.

LG’s C-series of step-down OLED TVs are a great offering of mid-range sets and while they have fairly similar spec sheets to the LG C3, when it comes to performance, they're a huge upgrade.

With the LG C4, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, a lack of HDR10+ but support for the far more important Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 formats.

And for gamers, there's so many features worth talking about, starting with the support for 4K/144Hz signals and full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification. Sure, you'd have to be a pretty avid gamer to take advantage of these specs, but they're still incredibly beneficial features.

Plus, the inclusion of Dolby Vision gaming, HGiG for more accurate HDR game performance and the Game Optimiser menu for quick access to gaming features make for an pretty flawless offering. No surprise we've called it one of the best gaming TVs money can buy.

Fortunately you don't have to spend as much money as you would've previously for the superb LG C4. Right now, it's just £859 at Amazon but, you'll have to be quick. At time of writing, there were 'only 6 left in stock.'

