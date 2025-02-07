Sony's Award-winning OLED TV is on offer right now, but you should buy this rival set instead

Yes, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 is a fantastic OLED TV. We proclaimed it the TV Product of the Year in the 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards, in fact, so it's fair to say we're big fans.

However, while the 65-inch Bravia 8 has just had a fresh discount that takes it down to just £1999 at Amazon, we don't recommend that you buy it right now.

What gives? Well, there's an alternative OLED TV that is very nearly as good as the Bravia 8 but is currently available for much less. Said alternative is the 65-inch LG C4, which just hit a lowest-ever price of just £1299 at Amazon. That makes it £700 cheaper than the Sony Bravia 8. Kind of a no-brainer, right?

Five stars LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £1299 at Amazon (save £1400)

Lowest-ever price: £1299

The LG C4 is a surprisingly large upgrade on the LG C3 with big improvements seen in brightness, sharpness, and sound quality. With excellent UI and flawless gaming specs, we can't quite believe you can pick up this five-star OLED for less than half price, but you can. And you should.

It's hard not to recommend the LG C4 when it's at such a phenomenally low price. But, let us be clear, it's not to say the Sony Bravia 8 isn't a great TV. It absolutely is. But, it doesn't matter if you're one of the best OLED TVs on the market when there's a comparatively great alternative on offer for £700 less.

The Bravia 8 beats the C4 in some aspects, of course. While the two TVs are fairly closely matched overall, the Sony model has a little more to offer in terms of picture quality and sound. But, if you're buying an external audio system to boost the LG C4, (the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an appealing, affordable option), you'll still find yourself with a hefty amount of extra change.

So, what does the LG C4 have to offer? Well, when it comes to gaming, it's an excellent pick – even better than the Bravia 8. It's got four HDMI 2.1 sockets, as opposed to Sony's two.

In our full review, we had an abundance of good things to say about the LG C4 and we recommended waiting for the price to drop. Well, here's your opportunity. So, whilst the Bravia 8 is a superb TV and Award-winner, with the current discount on offer on the LG C4 right now, we absolutely have to recommend the alternative.

MORE:

Here are all of the best OLED TV deals

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars: our reviewers' 5 recommendations