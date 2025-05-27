Save hundreds on the 55-inch Samsung Q80D with this fab deal

If you are on the hunt for a mid-range TV at a discount, we may well have found the dream deal for you.

One of our favourite Samsung sets, the 55-inch Q80D is available for £540 at Amazon right now, lopping an impressive £459 off its original price. That's the lowest price we have ever seen on this five-star TV, making it well worth a look.

When we reviewed the 55-inch TV, we gave it five stars for its excellent overall performance. Its sharp picture quality and top-notch gaming specifications make it a stand-out model.

Samsung QE55Q80D was £999 £540 at Amazon (save £459)

The Samsung QE55Q80D is a five-star set that excels at mid-range TV standards. When we got our hands on the Q80D, we couldn't help but be impressed by its stunning contrast and sharpness, and its excellent gaming features. And that was at its full price of £999. At £540, it's an exceptional bargain.

The Samsung Q80D QLED TV is a superb set that, despite not having Mini LEDs, still absolutely hits the mark with its regular LED backlight, which still has local dimming across 100 different zones.

It's a good-looking TV, too. With a premium design that boasts a silvery metallic finish.

And when it comes to picture quality, we called it “impressive” considering it’s a mid-range set. It manages to retain a surprising amount of the quality of Samsung’s premium TVs, considering it comes in at a whole lot cheaper.

In our full review, we praise the set, saying: “It’s a testament to how good the Q80D’s light control is for its money that it’s only this deep into the picture quality section that we get to another strength that has long been associated with Samsung TVs: sharpness.”

The Samsung Q80D’s spec sheet is a perfect fit for a mid-range TV. There’s a VA LCD panel, four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/120Hz inputs and VRR and the Tizen-based smart interface that gives you access to the best streaming services.

And all for less than £600? We can't quite believe this stellar price.

