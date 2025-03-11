Save an incredible £13,000 on LG's gargantuan 97-inch OLED TV

This could be the giant-screened bargain of the decade – if your wallet (and walls) can handle it

LG G2 Gallery Evo OLED
(Image credit: LG)

If you've been dreaming of a super-sized OLED TV to propel your home cinema experience beyond the stratosphere, this could be the moment you’ve been waiting for.

Richer Sounds has launched an extraordinary deal on the mammoth 97-inch LG OLED97G29LA, dropping it from its regular £24,999 to a significantly (and, relatively) more affordable £11,999.

This incredible £13,000 reduction represents the lowest price this premium display has ever reached – by some margin.

According to Price Spy data, the previous record low was £19,999, making this current offer a further £8,000 reduction beyond that already substantial discount.

The deal is exclusively available to Richer Sounds VIP members, but don't let that put you off – membership is completely free and requires only a simple sign-up process. Well worth it, we think you’ll agree.

LG OLED97G29LA OLED TV £24,999 £11,999 at Richer Sounds (save £13,999)

What a bargain! This gargantuan flatscreen serves up 97 inches of unfiltered OLED deliciousness, making for an insanely immersive viewing experience, without the faff of setting up a projector. A cracking deal for those with pockets (and houses) deep enough.

View Deal

It should be noted that while we haven’t specifically reviewed the 97-inch variant of the G2, we did award its 65-inch sibling five stars in our LG G2 review.

The technical capabilities that earned the smaller model such high praise are for the most part there, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets, as well as stellar gaming features and HDR support.

In our review of the 65-inch G2, we praised its exceptional brightness levels and contrast performance, noting that it delivered LG's brightest OLED pictures at the time.

The G2 series features LG's premium Evo panel technology with an additional heat sink that allows the display to be driven harder, delivering greater brightness than other standard OLED panels without compromising longevity.

This technical advantage produces more impactful HDR highlights and greater overall punch across a wide range of content.

It’s worth bearing in mind that since the G2’s launch in 2022, panel technology has moved on, with both MLA and four-stack OLED panels providing even brighter panels, with extras like anti-reflective finishes thrown in for good measure.

But remind yourself of the screen size and price on offer here, and you’ll see why this is still a cracking deal for those after a screen almost large enough to have its own gravitational pull.

4K TV: LG OLED65G2

The 65in version of the LG G2 impressed us enough to award it five stars (Image credit: Future / Netflix, The Adam Project)

Need more reassurance? For gamers, the G series offers comprehensive support for next-gen features, including 4K/120Hz, VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming – all delivered with impressively low input lag measurements.

Again, while panels capable of 144Hz are now available, those extra frame rates will pale in comparison to the sheer scale-to-price ratio on offer here.

Needless to say, this deal isn’t for everyone. Naturally, with nearly 2.5 times the screen area of the 65in model, this behemoth display will dominate even large living spaces – so measuring up first is strongly advised.

But if you find yourself in the niche position of having pockets and a home capacious enough, then at this dramatically reduced price point, the OLED97G29LA represents remarkable value for those seeking the ultimate OLED home cinema experience, without moving to the world of projectors.

Read our full LG OLED65G2 review

OLED vs QLED: which is the best TV technology?

Our pick of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now

And the best TV deals: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED

Andy Madden
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

