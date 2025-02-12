Quick! The five-star Sony A80L OLED TV is back down to its lowest-ever price

Sony's ultra impressive A80L is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and while it might be coming to the end of its shelf life, it's still a mighty pick. And right now, it's enjoying one of the best OLED TV deals we've found.

For just £1099 at Amazon, you can pick up this What Hi-Fi? Award winner at over half its original price – a phenomenal £1300 saving. And, we're not done there. If you pop a selected Sony soundbar into your basket, like the Sony Bravia Theatre 9 currently £1399 at Amazon, you'll get it for half price. That's an additional £700 saving. Plus, the same deal is also available at John Lewis, though you'll need to use the code 'SONYSOUND50'.

When we got our hands on the Sony A80L for the first time, we praised it for its ability to "combine the spectacular and the subtle". While the OLED TV market is a hugely competitive landscape, especially considering the shinier, newer models hitting the market, they usually come with a prohibitively expensive price tag – but not the Sony A80L.

For just £1099 at Amazon, you're investing in exceptional picture quality, Acoustic Surface Audio technology, and a sleek Metal Flush Surface Bezel design, whilst saving yourself £1300 in the process. It's the lowest-ever price for the Sony A80L since Black Friday, but only while stocks last.

When it comes to features, the Sony A80L sticks with the Google TV operating system, offering support for a multitude of popular apps including Prime Video, Disney+, iPlayer and Apple TV. And, for gamers, it's all about next-gen features with two HDMI sockets supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM with additional 'Game Menu' and 'Screen Size' options.

In our review, we lauded it: "This is a TV that combines the spectacular with cinematic subtlety in very rare fashion. It thrills, but not in a way that's even slightly showy. And it combines that with surprisingly atmospheric and engaging sound, though we would still, as ever, recommend a dedicated sound system if you're serious about home cinema."

And fortunately, it's almost as if the TV gods are looking down on us right now as Amazon are also offering 50 per cent off selected Sony soundbars when buying the Sony A80L. That means you can pick up the usually pricey Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 for just £699.50, instead of £1399. A five-star Sony 55-inch OLED TV and soundbar for under £1800? Well, thats a little bit special, isn't it?

