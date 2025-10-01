Our TV and AV editor's favourite OLED TV can be yours for an incredible discounted price

Our TV and AV editor has so many good things to say about the Sony Bravia 8 II that it's hard to ignore this exceptional OLED TV when you browse the pages of What Hi-Fi?

And right now there's a discount that will just about blow your socks off.

At £2249 at Richer Sounds, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 II is the cheapest we have seen it – that’s a mega £750 saving from the launch price.

If you find yourself in the market for a new TV and you have the budget for a flagship OLED, now is an excellent time to invest.

The Sony Bravia 8 II is our overall top pick of the best OLED TVs on the market right now.

It has exceptionally bright, vibrant and three-dimensional picture quality, boasts perfect blacks and excellent shadow detail and is stunning and cinematically authentic right out of the box.

Replacing the brilliant Sony A95L (not, oddly, the Sony Bravia 8), the Bravia 8 II is armed with a wealth of cutting-edge hardware, the use of a QD-OLED panel that is 25 per cent brighter than its predecessor and the ability to nicely balance punchy brightness spikes when needed.

The Sony Bravia 8 II is competing in an aggressive market, with the LG G5 and Samsung S95F as fine competitors; but it comes out on top, making it one of the very best TVs that money can buy.

Plenty of our readers contacted our TV and AV editor to ask why he prefers the Sony Bravia 8 II to the LG G5. Well, besides being the better TV where it really counts – picture quality – it's also cheaper!

You won't find a sharper, more solid TV, either. The Bravia 8 II has clever AI-based processing that subtly sharpens certain picture elements. Plus, Sony claims to have also engineered big improvements to dark gradation (essentially very dark shading).

The Bravia 8 II is also one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy, thanks to an Acoustic Surface Audio+ system that combines excellent detail and directness with surprising spaciousness and atmosphere.

The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, and is IMAX Enhanced certified. As with all previous Sony TVs, there is no support for HDR10+, but the standard HDR10 and HLG HDR formats are, of course, on board.

For gamers, though, it is important to note that while the Bravia 8 II supports 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and it has a Dolby Vision Game mode, there are still just two full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets. One of those doubles as the eARC port, so it will be taken up by your soundbar or other sound system, should you choose to add one.

We recommend a dedicated sound system, such as the Sonos Arc Ultra. But, if you want to rely on the in-built speakers alone, this is another reason we choose the Sony over its closest rivals.

While you normally need the deepest of deep pockets to invest in this phenomenal flagship OLED, it has dropped to a more affordble £2249 at Richer Sounds. And that is one lovely TV deal.

