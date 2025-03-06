Our favourite Samsung Mini LED TV's price has crashed

If you're in the market for a 65-inch TV, this is a deal you really need to know about. This stellar Samsung Mini LED TV is now at the lowest price we've ever seen – and its staggeringly lower than the one we saw at Black Friday, £650 less in fact. Why? We don't know, but we love to see it.

For just £1243 at Amazon, you can pick up the 65-inch Samsung QN95D with over £2000 off its original retail price. That is an unbelievable saving and one that Amazon isn't clearly shouting about – but we certainly are. It's a strong performer with a strong discount to boot with more than 60 per cent off.

Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) was £3299 now £1243 at Amazon (save £2056)

For such a decent TV, we can't believe the Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) Mini LED TV has dropped to just £1243. When we first tested it, we said it was "undoubtedly pricey." Well, it certainly isn't now. And for what you get for your money, it's a tremendous saving.

The 65-inch Samsung QN95D is a high-end Mini LED TV that provides sharp and clear picture quality, excellent gaming specs and dazzles with Samsung's impressively sleek 'Infinity One' design. If you're in the market for a strong 65-inch TV with an epic discount, you've certainly found yourself in the right place.

We liked it so much we gave it a four star rating, the highest we've given any flagship Mini LED set, in the past 12 months.

Feature-wise, when Samsung say Neo QLED to refer to this TV they mean it combines a Mini LED backlight with Quantum Dots. Samsung has also included its wide viewing angle technology to make sure you get a consistent picture from a range of viewing positions. To add to its feature set, the QN95D also supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, and packs a Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 Processor for upscaling.

For gamers, there's four HDMI 2.1 sockets, each handling full 48GB bandwidth signals – meaning 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM will work even fi you have multiple boxes plugged in. Music to the ears of multi-console gamers with a penchant for a soundbar.

And when it comes to sound, while our expert testers weren't blown away by how the QN95D projects around the room nor its low-level dynamics, they still found it to be a great performer despite these few quirks. In our full review, they said: "Samsung's pricey Neo-QLED impresses in a variety of ways. Its sharp and engaging picture gets a lot right, while its feature set is difficult to pick flaws in – especially for hardcore console gamers."

And now, the 65-inch Samsung QN95D isn't too pricey – not when you can pick it up for just £1243 at Amazon. There's no 'limited time deal' or lack of stock on display at time of writing, but we'd still act fast before others pick up on this most excellent deal.

