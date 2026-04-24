It's an exciting time here at What Hi-Fi? as the first of this year's splashy new TV releases are starting to sift through our test room.

This does mean, naturally, that last year's models are starting to see some pretty hefty discounts, marking one of the best times to buy a TV if you're happy with a 2025 release.

Case in point is the LG C5, a TV we awarded multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards to last year. But this isn't just any C5 model getting a discount – it's the mighty 83-inch model, currently priced at a bonkers £2699 at Peter Tyson.

That's a whopping saving of £3300 or 55 per cent, an outrageous price for a TV of this calibre and size. Be aware that you'll have to add the TV to your cart for an extra £600 discount – the listed price is still £3299.

We haven't tested the 83-inch LG C5 specifically, but put the 42, 48 and 55-inch models through their paces and showered them with five-star reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards. We're confident, recommending the 83-inch model at its current price, as a result.

As the biggest size the C5 offers, the 83-inch model will undoubtedly be a dazzling showstopper.

No matter what size C5 you get, however, you can be assured of its excellent gaming credentials. The C5 has four fully-fledged HDMI 2.1 sockets, which can all run games at up to 4K/144Hz with VRR. ALLM and a Dolby Vision game mode are the icing on the cake.

The HDR support doesn't end there, however – HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG formats are all on board, with only Samsung's HDR10+ missing. As usual, LG's trusty webOS also has all the streaming apps you could think of, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Now, when it comes to the all-important picture quality, the 55-inch model seriously impressed during a viewing of Pan.

"The centre of each floating bubble of water glows with a vibrant greenish-blue hue, and the sunlight shimmers through the ship’s sails, illuminating the fabric patchwork to striking effect. Our reference Sony set is no slouch here, but in comparison with the C5, it almost looks dull. The combination of higher brightness, punchier colours and sharper details are tough to argue against," our LG C5 review reads.

The 83-inch model should be just as bright and dazzling as the 55-inch, but bear in mind it also shares the same 40W sound system, which we found to be overwhelming. The C5's audio will be fine for everyday use, but a TV of this magnitude would benefit from a decent Dolby Atmos soundbar to do it justice.

At 55 per cent off at Peter Tyson, you don't need us to tell you how good a deal this is. Rest assured knowing that the LG C5 is one of our favourite TVs, with the huge 83-inch size filled to the brim with features.

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Read our 55-inch LG C5 review

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