Not all large TVs have to break the bank, as evidenced by the 65-inch TCL C7K, which is now discounted down to £749 at Currys. That's £150 off and a return to the price we saw during Black Friday sales.

And despite the budget price, there are very few compromises in performance. We love it so much that we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award in the 'best budget 55-77in TV' category.

We praised its explosive brightness, contrast and colour alongside impressively rich gaming support. If it's a 65-inch set you're after, and your budget is limited, we think the TCL C7K should be at the top of your list.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £150 TCL C7K 65-inch: was £899 now £749 at Currys If you thought you'd need to spend over £1000 for a 65-inch TV, think again. The TCL 65C7K delivers impressive brightness, contrast and colour, impressively rich gaming support and all four HDR formats. The fact that it does this for under £750 is maybe the most impressive thing of all.

The TCL C7K is so jam-packed with features that £749 is truly a steal.

To start with, the C7K boasts a Mini LED screen with 1008 independent dimming zones and 2600 nits of brightness, specifications that some high-end TVs would struggle to match. It also includes TCL's innovative new 'Halo Control' technology to deliver better dark-scene consistency and reduce pesky light halos.

All of which builds to a picture that punches well above its weight, as we highlighted in our review: "In its Standard picture preset, colours across a huge spectrum look radiantly beautiful, combining vivid intensity with a level of blend and tone subtlety that feels too good to be true on a TV as affordable as this."

Gaming support is rich also, with two of its four HDMI sockets meeting the HDMI 2.1 specification for high frame-rate gaming. Talking of frame rates, the C7K can even support a whopping 288Hz (only at HD resolution, though), with VRR supported all the way up to this maximum.

All the HDR you'll need is also included, with HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ all supported.

The UK’s main catch-up TV services are all provided thanks to Google TV, with only the slight omission of no Freeview Play or Freely.

Speakers are provided courtesy of Bang & Olufsen, offering a clean, detailed sound and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. We found the speakers to be somewhat bass-light, but they still provide commendable sound for the price.

We called the C7K a "performance-per-pound champ" in our review, because there are, quite frankly, more features here than you have any right to expect for the price. That price has just got even better – the TCL C7K is now just £749 at Currys.

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Read our full 65-inch TCL C7K review

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