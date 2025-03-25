Sony's Award-winning A80L is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. Sure, it might be nearing the end of its time in the spotlight, thrown off the top spot in Sony's lineup by its successor, the Sony Bravia 8, but the good news is that means there are discounts to be found.

Today the 55-inch A80L is just £1044 at Amazon, which is a fraction of its original retail price. We're talking about a whopping £1355 saving — and that's the biggest discount we've seen on this set.

That's not all, though. If you're looking to widen your field of vision a little further and invest in a 65-inch model, the Sony A80L is available for just £1349 at Amazon. Two epic discounts on a five-star TV.

Sony A80L 55-inch OLED TV was £2399 now £1044 at Amazon (save £1355)

The Sony A80L didn't get a price drop this big last Black Friday. This TV is proof that there's plenty of life left in OLED yet with beautifully sharp, detailed and dynamic pictures. If you're in the market for a 55-inch TV, you'd be hard pushed to find a TV this good at this price.

Feature-wise, the Sony A80L works extremely hard. It's got the Google TV operating system, offering support for a multitude of popular streaming apps including Prime Video, Disney+, iPlayer and Apple TV. For gamers, it's got an impressive offering with two HDMI sockets supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM with additional 'Game Menu' and 'Screen Size' options.

Ultimately, in our Sony 55-inch A80L review, we said: "In case it isn’t abundantly clear by now, the Sony A80L is a really good TV. It’s natural that we’re all drawn to the shiny promise of the super-bright new MLA and QD-OLED panel technologies, but the A80L proves that with impeccable processing, truly exceptional picture quality is still more than possible from a ‘standard’ OLED panel."

