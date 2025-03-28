Amazon has slashed the price of a five-star 85-inch Samsung TV – but we'd recommend going for this TCL instead
Bag yourself an 85-inch Mini LED TV with Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 for only £1099
85-inch TVs are not for everyone but if you're in the market for one, then one of the best brands out there is Samsung.
Its TVs often cost a premium but right now you can pick up the Samsung AU7100 for only £999 at Amazon. This might seem like a great deal from a well-respected brand but don't be so quick to click through.
Why not, you ask? Well, not only is it a four-year-old model and super-budget but also for only £100 more, you can bag yourself a TCL TV that is not only much newer but also boasts better display technology. Oh and let's not forget that it's also a five-star winner.
The TV is the TCL 85C805K and you can currently get it for a seriously discounted price of £1099. A £700 saving on a TV like this doesn't come around all too often so we highly recommend jumping on the deal quickly.
If you want to go really big but don't want to pay a premium for doing so then the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has extremely impressive gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".
Five stars
Read the full TCL 85C805K review
When we reviewed the TCL 85C805K, we called it "the home theatre bargain of the year". That was at a price of £1579. Knock another £480 off that and you've got a quite incredible bargain.
The C805K offers good contrast and brightness, excellent support for HDR and gaming, and – in case we haven't mentioned it – a massive 85-inch screen. That's getting into projector territory. But its brightness, contrast and general HDR performance outdo any projector.
On the downside, the colours do lack a little finesse, and the picture looks a bit soft at times. It's also missing some UK catch-up apps, but that's nothing a quick Google TV Streamer or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't solve.
In concluding our review, we noted: "we can’t stress enough just how all-round watchable and consistent its pictures remain—even with our favourite ‘stress test’ demo scenes." If you're looking for a big bargain, you've found it.
