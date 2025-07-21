It might have been five years since we crowned the Q Acoustics 3010i Cinema Pack a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, but we'd still absolutely recommend it.

With its clear, musical presentation and balanced sound, there's little not to love. It also easily fills large rooms with an expressive sound that is a delight to experience.

If that sounds like what you're looking for, you'll be glad to hear that it's dropped in price to £689 at Peter Tyson. At a little under £700, it's one of the cheapest five-star 5.1 packages we've reviewed and continue to recommend.

Our original Q Acosutics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack review can be traced all the way back to 2019. We liked it so much that not only did we give it a five-star rating, but it also secured two back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards before being dethroned in 2021.

Despite its age, it remains one of the cheapest 5.1 surround sound packages we’ve fully reviewed and recommend.

For the money, you get a compact, standout speaker package that to this day delivers a home cinema experience that’s more than good enough for most people.

Highlights are its surprisingly loud, room-filling sound and robust centre channel, which delivers expressive dialogue.

You’ll also struggle to find a better tonally balanced system with such an expansive sound field at this price.

As we said in our review: “As effective in a surround presentation as in stereo, the 3010i forms the basis of an excellent all-round speaker package.”

It's worth noting that while this is the best deal we’ve seen for a package less than £700, if you have a little more to spend, there's another set-up on sale right now worth a closer look.

One of the best is on the newer step-up Q Acoustics 3050i Cinema Pack. The package is on sale for £899 for VIP members at Peter Tyson (it's free to sign up). That is a solid £450 saving on its review price.

The five-star package, which won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award, offers more powerful, insightful bass and is slightly more versatile, based on our testing.

But if you can’t stretch that far, we’d strongly recommend considering the smaller, more affordable 3010i package, especially at its current price of £689 at Peter Tyson.

