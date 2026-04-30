Wireless sound systems are very much the norm now, offering a myriad of advantages such as easier set-up and better placement flexibility.

Which is why it's sometimes a shock to see a 2026 system that includes (gasp) wires. But that's exactly what the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 has done, and it's now discounted to £419 at Amazon.

Truth be told, the System 6 is neither truly wired nor wireless – the soundbar is wired to the subwoofer, which houses all the amplification and connectivity.

The sub then wirelessly transmits the sound to a receiver at the back of the room, which is wired to the two surround speakers.

Wired set-ups do come with advantages to do with sound quality and latency – and with this system, at least, there won't be wires trailing across your living room floor.

Wired or not, we were very impressed with the Bravia 6's performance during our testing process

"The Atmos processing, in particular, is superb. During K’s baseline test in Blade Runner 2049, the unseen interviewer’s voice is placed precisely behind and slightly above you, while K’s voice remains firmly anchored to the screen," our Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 review reads.

"In the following scene in K’s apartment, Frank Sinatra’s Summer Wind floats ambiently overhead, just as it should, and when he and Joi head out onto the balcony, the layered city soundscape spreads convincingly around the room, with the various audio advertisements clearly and accurately positioned in space."

Bass in particular is a highlight, with the large subwoofer providing serious depth and weight. Dialogue is never drowned out, though, remaining intelligible even when the soundtrack gets busy during hectic action scenes.

The Sony system works well with music too, proving to be surprisingly rhythmic and tonally flexible.

If you're looking for a Dolby Atmos soundbar package in this price range, you'll struggle to do better than the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6. If you can get past the wired set-up, it's a supremely capable system that's already £80 off at Amazon.

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