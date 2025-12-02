Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean all the best deals are gone. If you look hard enough, there's still some excellent discounts floating around – and I've spotted a great one.

For just £335 at Amazon, the Sonos Beam Gen 2, which just so happens to be one of the best soundbars we've ever tested and a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025, represents excellent value.

While it's not quite the £327 we saw during Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days, it's still a lovely £114 discount that is available on both the Black or White model, so take your pick!

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a deeply impressive soundbar, taking everything the original Beam had to offer and adding genuinely convincing Dolby Atmos without changing the overall design or adding dedicated upward-firing drivers.

Instead, it's all done through clever processing using psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to deliver a sense of height using two of the unit's five front-facing drivers.

So, if space and budget are limited, there isn't a better virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar that we'd recommend.

During testing, we paired the Beam Gen 2 with TVs ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches, and our expert testers confirmed that "it enhances the cinematic scale and viewing experience".

The Dolby Atmos is really the headline feature for the Beam Gen 2, handling the format better than any similarly priced soundbar, producing spacious sound with good tracking of audio objects.

In terms of audio formats, the Beam Gen 2 supports stereo PCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos (both the Digital+ and TrueHD versions), multichannel PCM and Dolby Multichannel PCM.

Decoding for DTS digital surround has now been added to this and other Sonos products but this sadly doesn't extend to DTS:X.

But it's also worth discussing the Beam Gen 2's streaming capabilities, which are plentiful. We're talking seamless integration into a wireless multiroom system via the Sonos S2 app, which also provides access to Trueplay room calibration technology and a two-band EQ.

Having wi-fi means you can also stream to the Beam Gen 2 from a handheld device using Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect is built-in too. Support for Amazon Music Ultra HD audio (for both the Beam Gen 2 and other Sonos models) is also now available and gives access to lossless 24-bit/48kHz tracks as well as Dolby Atmos Music.

And at a lovely price of £335 at Amazon, you can save some serious cash whilst still being able to experience why our testers said: "The Beam Gen 2 not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost." Oh, but you can take 25% off that higher cost. Even better.

