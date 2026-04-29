Most of the best soundbars cost a pretty penny, which doesn’t help if you happen to be disappointed with your TV speakers but don’t have several hundred pounds to sort it out.

That, though, is where the four-star Sony HT-SF150 comes in. Because, for just £99 at Amazon, you can get a premium-looking soundbar with impressive scale and width.

Now, we’re the first to admit that it’s not going to provide the same sound quality as the likes of the KEF XIO or Sonos Arc, but what it is is a “supremely affordable enhancement to your TV’s in-built speakers”.

Save 34% Sony HT-SF150: was £149 now £99 at Amazon Despite not being the lowest price we have seen, the HT-SF150 at £99 is still an absolute steal and the only soundbar we’d recommend under £100. If you’re looking for a decent improvement to your TV speakers without breaking the bank, this is the deal for you.

The Sony HT-SF150 is a basic soundbar – but that’s arguably one of its greatest strengths.

Simply connect it to your TV using HDMI ARC, and it should automatically take over sound duties from your telly.

Expect a huge, immediate upgrade, particularly in terms of scale, weight, detail and dynamics. You will get much clearer dialogue, too – for many people, that is the primary reason to buy a soundbar at all.

We originally tested the HT-SF150 back in 2021, when we awarded it four stars; but we still have it in our stockroom and regularly use it as a reference when testing newer rivals.

In fact, we got it out just a couple of weeks ago to see how it compared with the integrated sound system of the Sky Glass Gen 2.

The Sky Glass sounds much better than most TVs, particularly in its price category, yet the Sony soundbar demolished it for audio quality.

Honestly, if you are still suffering your TV’s own speakers, this Amazon deal is the perfect opportunity to change that.

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Read our Sony HT-SF150 review

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