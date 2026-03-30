Ever since the soundbar category emerged in the early 2000s, we have tested a huge range of soundbars over the years. From premium soundbar packages to budget systems, we have had all sorts in our dedicated test room.

And recently, quite a unique proposition entered the budget category. The Majority Bowfell Halo Atmos is the cheapest Dolby Atmos soundbar system we have ever tested, coming in at £169.

The package consists of a main soundbar, two small circular surrounds and a slender subwoofer. That’s all packed into a mind-bogglingly small footprint, so much so that it looks almost like a toy replica of a larger system. The soundbar, for instance, measures 6.2 x 41 x 9cm (hwd) – that’s smaller than the average baguette.

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At such a low price, it’s fair to say we didn't have the highest of hopes for the cheap soundbar package. But when we put it through its paces, we were pleasantly surprised by its audio performance.

Two things held the Majority back from becoming a five-star budget find, but it is still a top pick for home cinema lovers who don't want to break the bank. Let's get into it.

Strong bass performance

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

When we first plug in the Majority bar, we knock the bass down via the remote control because, at its default settings for Movie mode, the lower frequencies overwhelm the rest of the sound.

Once we do this, the Bowfell Halo Atmos’ subwoofer produces a relatively controlled and tuneful bass that outperforms its price tag.

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The Majority’s subwoofer is eye-bogglingly small and thin, coming in at 32 cm tall, so it is surprising that it can produce such a strong bass performance with its small stature.

At its low cost, there’s not really another Dolby Atmos soundbar package that we have tested to compare it with. The Creative Stage Pro, however, comes in at £130 and scored a solid four stars in our test room. It does not come with as much kit as the Majority, though, as it consists of just a main soundbar and subwoofer.

We put the two head-to-head, and the Bowfell Halo Atmos bar delivers a deeper bass that gives movie-watching an extra punch.

Cinematic sound considering price and size

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

That bass-heavy performance helps to make the system deliver a cinematic and engaging sound for the money.

The addition of separate surround speakers also adds to the experience to some extent. When watching Top Gun: Maverick, for example, as a jet flies from right to left, the soundbar does a respectable job of placing the sound and tracking it across the screen.

They are very compact, which limits their effectiveness (more on this in a second), but the surrounds give you an element of surround sound that you can’t get from single-bar set-ups.

Vocals are clear as well, which is an improvement on most TV speakers, especially with the smaller models, which the Majority will likely be paired with. They do lack the natural warmth that we hear with the Creative Stage Pro, however.

Still, the Majority soundbar offers an exciting overall sound that makes it a cheap and convenient way to improve your TV’s audio quality and get a sense of cinematic surround sound.

Surrounds could be pulling more weight

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While the surrounds lend the system a more immersive experience than rival bars without the extra kit, there is a disconnect between the main soundbar and the surround speakers.

They do at times draw the ear with a neat surround effect, but their audio is quite localised and doesn’t tie in terribly effectively with the sound from the main bar. It's not a particular surprise due to their size and price, just do not expect a coherent and fully immersive surround sound experience.

The Dolby Atmos delivery in the soundbar is also rather limited. You get some sense of height effects, but only to a little above ear height. We say in our review: "If you’re expecting to hear helicopters hovering overhead and fighter planes sweeping across your ceiling, you will be disappointed."

This is particularly clear when watching Thunderbolts when a squad of soldiers gun down the hapless Bob. The firing gunshots remain pretty glued to the TV screen without much of a surround sound effect. That’s a shame if you want that extra immersion, but that’s perhaps too much to ask at this level.

Not as strong with music

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Majority Bowfell Halo Atmos is a strong performer with movies for the money, but music lovers will not be as pleased.

That is primarily due to the extra surround processing the soundbar applies to music.

When playing Harry Styles’ American Girls in Music mode with the bass knocked down again, we say in our review that "the vocal track should sound direct and focused, but the soundbar spatially separates the harmonies in a forced and discombobulating manner: it sounds as though there is an uninvited choir of Harrys serenading us."

The subwoofer’s enthusiastic bass lends the track a good sense of energy, but the Creative Stage Pro delivers a more natural listening experience with the same track, offering a better-organised rendition.

If you are looking for a cheap soundbar system with impactful bass and reasonably cinematic sound for the size and money, then this Majority package is one to consider.

MORE:

Here's our full review of the Majority Bowfell Halo Atmos

Check out our review of the Creative Stage Pro

These are the best budget soundbars