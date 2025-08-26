Looking for a Dolby Atmos soundbar at a budget price? The Award-winning Sonos Beam Gen 2 is one of the best soundbars on the market – and fortunately, it's also enjoying a rather lovely discount right now.

For just £339 at Amazon, it's an excellent saving on this compact 'bar that does it all, dropping to the lowest price we've ever seen.

So, if space and budget are limited, there isn't a better virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar that we'd recommend.

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 combines impressively spacious movie sound with clarity and punch that works just as well with music, making it an affordable, all-in-one device of rare ability.

And there's plenty more reasons we awarded it five-stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award when we first got our hands on it four years ago.

The Beam Gen 2 is a compact 'bar with four front-facing elliptical mid-woofers and an improved centre tweeter that Sonos claims produces crisper and clearer dialogue than the original Beam.

And opting for forward-facing drivers and processing power to recreate Dolby Atmos has paid off with a more capable and effective handling of the format than many more expensive soundbars with upward-firing drivers on the market.

This led us to say in our full review: "Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range."

Feature-wise, there's HDMI eARC, but no additional HDMI inputs. Additionally though, while there aren't many soundbars at this price point that can offer networking capabilities, the Beam Gen 2 does.

It has the ability to integrate into a wireless multiroom system using the the Sonos S2 app. Plus, having wi-fi means you can also stream to the Beam Gen 2 from a handheld device using Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect is built-in too.

At the end of the day, if you're looking for an affordable, compact soundbar that can deliver convincing Dolby Atmos, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is the pick for you. Especially given the price drop, down to just £339 at Amazon.

But you'll have to be quick, it's only a limited time deal.

