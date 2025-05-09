The five-star Samsung Q990D soundbar plummets to just over £800

If you're looking for a new soundbar system to elevate you home cinema setup, we'd strongly recommend checking out the current deal running on the Award-winning Samsung Q990D soundbar.

Thanks to a deal at Amazon, you can now pick up one of the best soundbars we've reviewed for around for only £809.

While we have seen it cheaper before the lower price was part of a cashback deal, making this a very solid saving on a fantastic soundbar we recommend on a regular basis.

Samsung Q990D: was £1,699 now £809 at amazon.co.uk As one of the finest soundbar systems we've ever tested, the Samsung Q990D should be on any soundbar shortlist. For just over £800 you're guaranteed Dolby Atmos (and DTS:X) sound along with enhanced connectivity that very few soundbar packages can match.

When we first reviewed the Samsung Q990D, we were immediately impressed by the offering of a complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box.

And that was when it was £1699. Yet, here we are, telling you that you can get the entire five-star set for just £899 at Amazon. Recommending this, then, feels like a little bit of a no-brainer.

Our testers praised it by saying,:

“It's a hugely compelling package overall, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it is good value compared with alternative systems that offer similar specs and features. If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier."

More positively, the Q990D will fill any room it's put in with sound. This is Atmos sound at its best. It also has an impressive level of precision.

It’s not only that it sweeps across, above and behind the listening position, but it's also able to deliver effects at varied distances.

Most people think of height when they think of Atmos, and the Q990D certainly delivers that, but it’s this 3D audio effect that Atmos is really about.

Our only word of warning is that the Q990D is about to be replaced by a newer Q990F model, which we're sadly yet to review. This features radically changed hardware and a new design Samsung promises is "much more premium" feeling than the Q990D's.

With its slightly cheap design being on of the few issues we encountered on the Q990D this could make the Q990F a better option for those willing to wait. But until we get the new unit in for testing, we can't confirm that.

Which is why we're still more than happy to recommend the Q990D at its current price.

