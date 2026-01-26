If it's the best soundbar system you're looking for, then look no further than our Product of the Year in this category, the Samsung HW-Q990F.

This level of quality would ordinarily set you back a whopping £1699, but thanks to this latest deal, it'll only cost you £785 at Amazon. Obviously that's still a lot of money, but given the original price, it's a real bargain.

For the money you'll get clear, dynamic, and detailed sound with outstanding Dolby Atmos performance. In particular, we're big fans of the cube-style subwoofer, which delivers refined and articulate bass.

This is a system that is guaranteed to supercharge any TV show or movie, and if you're looking to treat yourself to a new soundbar, we suggest snapping it up while the deal lasts.

Save £914 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £785 at Amazon The HW-Q990F nails it with crisp and engaging sound and a whole new level of bass performance. It's also easy to set up with excellent connectivity. No wonder we gave it a full five stars and crowned it a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner. All this, and more, with a whopping 54 per cent discount.

So what exactly do we like about the Samsung Q990F? It retains much of what we liked about its predecessor, the Q990D, such as its clear, dynamic and detailed sound.

It delivers a convincing surround sound effect, with excellent tonal balance and consistency between the 'bar and surround speakers; and height effects are very well presented.

But what really makes this new soundbar package shine is the redesigned subwoofer. It's much smaller than the old model, with dual 8-inch drivers which act in a force-cancelling arrangement.

This 300W sub pumps out surprisingly meaty and deep bass, with excellent tonal variety and reduced distortion, making the system more engaging and cinematic as a result.

It also carries a very well-stocked feature set, with DTS:X audio, HDMI 2.1 passthrough with 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision HDR support, and countless sound modes including SpaceFit Pro, which adapts the sound to best suit your room and speaker placement.

Thanks to a £914 saving at Amazon, this five-star system is a sure-fire way to bring true cinematic sound into your home at a major saving.