Record-low price for the five-star Samsung Q990D soundbar system

When buying a soundbar system you'll want to make sure it hits two key markers. The first is that we've awarded it five out of five stars when we reviewed it. With such high-performing products, why settle for less? Secondly, if it's a What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, which it is, then you'll know it's one of the best around.

One of the best soundbars that hits all the right notes is the Samsung Q990D which you can pick up at Amazon for only £899. What's more impressive is that this soundbar comes with a subwoofer and rear speakers which deliver top-notch wireless surround sound.

We reviewed this system at £1699, which means you're saving £800 on the original retail price. Amazon are also selling the previous version of the Q990 for the same price, so don't get caught out buying the old model when the latest is not only equally affordable but also superior in performance!

Samsung Q990D
Samsung Q990D: was £1,699 now £899 at Amazon

The Samsung Q990D is, hands down, the finest soundbar system we've ever tested and reviewed. This is backed up by the fact that we gave it a much coveted five-stars as well as a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. And for just £899, you can pick up the set for the best price we've ever seen.

View Deal

When we first reviewed the Samsung Q990D, we were immediately impressed by the offering of a complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box. And that was when it was £1699. Yet, here we are, telling you that you can get the entire five-star set for just £899 at Amazon. Recommending this, then, feels like a little bit of a no brainer.

Our testers praised it by saying, “It's a hugely compelling package overall, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it is good value compared with alternative systems that offer similar specs and features. If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier and 12 individual speakers, it has to be on your shortlist.”

The Q990D will fill any room it's put in with sound. This is Atmos sound at its best. It also has an impressive level of precision. It’s not only that it sweeps across, above and behind the listening position, but it's also able to deliver effects at varied distances. Most people think of height when they think of Atmos, and the Q990D certainly delivers that, but it’s this 3D audio effect that Atmos is really about.

For £1699 we said it was good value – for £899, we'll probably let out a little excited squeal.

