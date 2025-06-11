Quick! The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is only £999 — but stock is running low

Looking to boost your TV's audio? For an easy option, you have no doubt found yourself perusing the best soundbars.

But it can a fairly costly investment and one where you find yourself wrestling with the tape measure to figure out what will fit in nicely with your current setup.

Fortunately, there is currently an excellent offer on a usefully small five-star soundbar.

For just £999 at Amazon, you can grab the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus for a whopping £300 discount. But, you'll have to be quick as stock are running out fast.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus was £1299 now £999 at Amazon (save £300)

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a five-star pick that is small, but mighty. It's the middle model in Sennheiser's Dolby Atmos range, but it still impresses where it counts. A wide soundfield, good musical ability and easy app set-up and controls are all reasons we'd seriously recommend this soundbar – especially at this mega price.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a seriously impressive soundbar. Sure, it's not as high-end as its sibling, the Ambeo Soundbar Max, but it's also nowhere near as expensive – and it's usefully small, too.

When we say small, though, we don't mean on sound. It may be only 105cm long and just under 8cm in height, but it sounds spacious and grand.

So, if you're working with a more confined setup, this is a rather excellent pick.

It has an impressive feature set. There's eARC via an HDMI 2.1 socket and two HDMI 2.0 inputs – but note that that 2.0 certification means it can't support 4K/120Hz gaming or VRR.

It can though, thanks to the eARC connection, allow for Dolby Atmos playback in the high-quality True HD format. With Bluetooth 5.0 and wi-fi alongside Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Google Chromecast all built in, there are plenty of ways to stream.

Plus the easy to use Sennheiser Smart Control app will be your soundbar's greatest friend, from setup to daily use.

All this led us to say in our full review: "If you want a Dolby Atmos soundbar that creates a vast room-filling sound from a compact chassis, the Ambeo Plus has to go on your shortlist."

And now it's just £999 at Amazon, we seriously recommend putting it on the top of your shortlist. You'll have to be quick to get it at this fantastic price though; at time of writing stock was selling out fast.

