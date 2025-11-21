When the Sonos Arc Ultra made it into our test room last year, we called the new flagship Dolby Atmos model, "the best soundbar for most people." And while it is more expensive than some competitors, that doesn't stop us awarding it the top spot on our best soundbars buying guide.

Fortunately, that price is now a lot more attractive, with the Sonos Arc Ultra enjoying a rare discount for Black Friday, dropping to just £799 at Smart Home Sounds.

And it's not just the Sonos Arc Ultra that is on offer. Smart Home Sounds is offering discounts on the Era 100 and 300, the Beam Gen 2, the Sonos Ace headphones, the Sonos Ray, Roam 2, Move 2, Sub 4 and Sub Mini.

If that wasn't enough, you can also save up to £598 on Sonos system bundles. Head over to the Smart Home Sounds website for all the deals.

Save £200 Sonos Arc Ultra: was £999 now £799 at Smart Home Sounds The five-star Sonos Arc Ultra is as three-dimensional in its delivery as a single bar can be, boasting outstanding clarity, precision and tuneful bass. This big saving also comes with a 6-year guarantee included completely free of charge.

For the Sonos Arc Ultra, replacing the original Sonos Arc was no mean feat. And while it looks a lot like its predecessor, what it offers is a whole lot more. Rightly so, considering it entered the market as Sonos's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Starting with its design, the Ultra is slightly less thick than the OG, meaning it's less likely to obstruct the bottom of your TV's image. Plus, the new 'ledge' is a stylish upgrade and the new home to the touch controls.

It continues to prove, as Sonos soundbars have so effectively done, that simplicity is key. You don't need a remote or display to control the Ultra, you just connect it to your TV via HDMI eARC and it becomes your TV's speakers.

And while a lack of dedicated HDMI inputs and DTS:X support will bother some people, for others it won't be an issue.

Crucially, the sound quality of the Arc Ultra is superb. Delivery is clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional, and upgrades in the bass make for a deep, tuneful and expressive offering.

With all that in mind, any discount on the Arc Ultra is worth talking about, especially when it's £200 off at Smart Home Sounds.